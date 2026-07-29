JUST FOR LAUGHS CLOSES ONE OF ITS BIGGEST EDITIONS TO DATE

MONTRÉAL, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Just For Laughs Montréal Festival, presented in collaboration with Loto-Québec, concluded an exceptional 2026 edition, which ran from July 15–26. The world's largest comedy festival further solidified its status as a true global hub for comedy. From sold-out venues to massive crowds gathered under the stars, from international galas to the discovery of emerging New Faces, this edition will be remembered as one of the strongest and most unifying in the Festival's recent history.

WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC THRILLS A SEA OF FANS AT JUST FOR LAUGHS WITH A FREE OUTDOOR SHOW AT PLACE DES FESTIVALS

The sold-out venues, brand-new free outdoor experience that transformed the heart of Montréal, the presence of legendary comedy icons from around the world, a record number of television productions broadcast globally, and international media exposure across both the French and English-speaking worlds proudly reaffirm Just For Laughs's role as a leading cultural institution, a bold, essential global destination for comedy that remains deeply connected to its time.

"This 2026 edition will be remembered for years to come," said Sylvain Parent-Bédard, President and CEO, Just For Laughs. "For twelve unforgettable days, Montreal came alive with laughter and connection. Welcoming legendary artists such as David Letterman, Jerry Seinfeld, and 'Weird Al' Yankovic, Kev Adams, Dany Boon, Jarry, Alban Ivanov, Élodie Poux, Fabrice Éboué, and Adib Alkhalidey; celebrating a cornerstone of Québec culture with La Petite Vie; and, in a truly unique moment, bringing tens of thousands of people together for the FIFA World Cup Final this is exactly what Just For Laughs represents: a place of pride, emotion, and connection. Thank you to the artists, creators, partners, and fans. Montréal is once again and will remain the world capital of comedy."

A vibrant and eclectic programme of indoor shows and open-air events drew tens of thousands of festival-goers to the Place des Festivals, bringing together audiences of all generations, communities, and languages. From emerging talent to global television broadcasts, podcasts, and viral content, the Festival celebrated comedy across every platform and format. This year, Just For Laughs also unveiled a unique new concept: the world's largest open-air comedy cabaret under the stars. Set in a completely reimagined Place des Festivals, complete with cabaret-style tables and food service, the venue gave fans an exceptional opportunity to experience performances up close while creating a free, festive, and accessible comedy destination for everyone.

The Festival brought together more than 1,200 artists and industry professionals from French and English-speaking communities around the world. Hundreds of performances took place across more than 25 stages. Furthermore, the Festival generated a massive digital footprint, with hundreds of millions of views worldwide, and produced 61 episodes of major television series for more than 15 Canadian and international broadcasters (including Netflix, Prime Video, France Télévisions, M6 (France), Canal+ (French-speaking Europe), RTL (Belgium), RTS (Switzerland), Radio-Canada, CBC, ABC (Australia), TV5, Bell Media, and many others).

Highlights from the 2026 Just For Laughs Montreal Festival:

The New Faces program further solidified its reputation as one of comedy's most influential discovery platforms, connecting emerging artists with key industry decision-makers while giving audiences the opportunity to discover the next generation of comedic talent before they break through. This year's showcase proved its impact once again, with New Faces performers Ainsley Bailey and Gary Simons earning bookings on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after the show's stand-up booker, Michael Cox, saw them on stage during this year's showcase.

The event concert featuring "Weird Al" Yankovic, the best-selling comedy recording artist of all time, closed the major free outdoor shows with the largest audience ever recorded at Just For Laughs.

The presence of David Letterman, making his first-ever visit to Montréal, Jerry Seinfeld and Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias (as Gala host), as well as appearances by Nurse John, Jordan Jensen, Lucy Darling, and Tiffany Haddish.

The standout successes of Bleu Blanc Rire – Les Français en fête, hosted by Kev Adams, and Adib Alkhalidey's evening featuring his "Un esti de line-up" showcase.

The Just For Laughs Hall of Fame, which inducted La Petite Vie: a moving tribute and a tremendous source of Québec pride, bringing together many of its legendary performers to honour one of the greatest classics in Québec comedy.

The Francophonie Gala, hosted by Marie-Lyne Joncas and Alban Ivanov, and Élodie Poux – The Last Wish Gala, two flagship event evenings that resonate across the French-speaking world.

ComedyPRO, the global hub for the comedy industry, brought together 800 industry professionals from around the world and featured the Just For Laughs Awards Gala, opened to the public for the first time, honouring Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Atsuko Okatsuka, Chris Fleming, Lisa Gilroy, and Bruce Hills.

The major musical production Les Misérables, with more than 50,000 tickets sold.

A live public screening of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final on giant screens at the Place des Festivals, bringing thousands together for a free celebration that united sport, culture, and comedy.

Major Attendance and Economic Impact

$37 million contributing to cultural and the economic growth

Nearly 175,000 festival attendees for indoor venues.

Massive outdoor attendance in the heart of downtown Montreal.

More than 1,200 artists and industry professionals.

Nearly 25 venues and performance spaces across Montreal.

61 television episodes distributed by 15 broadcasters in Canada and internationally.

More than 90 million followers across the Festival's digital platforms.

The Just For Laughs Group generates more than 8,000 direct jobs annually, in addition to numerous indirect jobs.

The next edition of Just For Laughs Montreal will take place July 21 to August 1, 2027

Just For Laughs extends its deepest gratitude to its signature presenting partner, Loto-Québec, as well as to all of its valued partners who contribute to the success of the Festival across Québec, Canada, and around the world.

The Festival thanks its partners: Cochon Dingue, Belle Gueule, KIA Val-Bélair, Énergir, Consignaction, and YUL – Montréal-Trudeau International Airport; its hotel partners DoubleTree by Hilton, Delta Montréal, and Sofitel Montréal; its media partners Radio-Canada, La Presse, and Rire et Chansons; and its broadcast and distribution partners Radio-Canada, France Télévisions, Bell Media (Crave, Noovo), Groupe M6, Canal+, RTL, RTS, Netflix, TV5 Unis, Prime Video, CBC, Just For Laughs+ and the Canada Media Fund.

The Festival also acknowledge the financial support and commitment of the Government of Québec, the Government of Canada, the City of Montréal, Tourisme Montréal, the Quartier des spectacles Partnership, Montréal centre-ville, and Place des Arts. Their continued support and collaboration are essential to making these extraordinary celebrations of comedy and culture possible.

Connect with Just For Laughs:

Facebook: facebook.com/justforlaughs

Instagram: @justforlaughsmontrealYouTube: @justforlaughs

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/justforlaughs

ABOUT JUST FOR LAUGHS

Sylvain Parent Bédard founded his entertainment group in 1997 which went on to acquire the Just For Laughs assets in 2024. Today, the Group stands as a major Canadian Québécois cultural institution, internationally recognized for its mission: "Spreading laughter across the globe".

A global leader in comedy, Just For Laughs produces the world's largest comedy festival, held in Montréal since its inaugural edition in 1983. The Group also extends its expertise through a series of festivals in Québec City, Toronto, Vancouver, Singapore, Sydney, and Bermuda, strengthening its worldwide footprint.

Driven by passion, innovation, and excellence, the Just For Laughs team collaborates with top talent and partners across the entertainment industry. Each year, the Group entertains over 100 million fans through its digital platforms and media channels, which collectively have surpassed 100 billion views.

Just For Laughs creates, produces, distributes, and broadcasts comedic content in all its forms: films, television series, theatre, musicals, solo shows, multi-artist shows, festivals.

The Group also produces ComedyPRO as part of the Just For Laughs Montreal Festival every year: the world's leading comedy industry marketplace, which has for decades helped launch and propel the careers of numerous renowned artists through its landmark initiatives.

SOURCE Just For Laughs