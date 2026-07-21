A NEW BLOCK OF TICKETS RELEASED FOR COMEDY LEGEND JERRY SEINFELD'S LIVE SHOW AT MONTREAL'S JUST FOR LAUGHS

Tickets on sale today starting at 11 am ET at HAHAHA.COM

MONTRÉAL, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just For Laughs Montreal today announced that, by popular demand, an additional 223 tickets are now available for Jerry Seinfeld's 9:30 p.m. performance on Thursday, July 23 at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts in Montreal. More fans now have the opportunity to see one of comedy's greatest performers live.

Tickets are available for purchase starting at 11 a.m. ET today (July 21) at HAHAHA.COM.

Courtesy of Just for Laughs

Jerry Seinfeld's comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: Seinfeld. The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People's Choice awards, was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll. His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill along with the highly acclaimed web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (Comedian, Bee Movie), directed and produced a Broadway hit (Colin Quinn: Long Story Short), and wrote three best-selling books (Is this Anything?, The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book, and Sein language) and a children's book (Halloween). He stars in the Emmy-nominated comedy film, Unfrosted, which he directed, co-wrote, and produced. Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

Just For Laughs Montréal runs through July 26, 2026.

ABOUT JUST FOR LAUGHS

A global leader in comedy, Just For Laughs produces the world's largest comedy festival, held in Montréal since its inaugural edition in 1983. The Group also extends its expertise through a series of festivals in Québec City, Toronto, Vancouver, Singapore, Sydney, and Bermuda, strengthening its worldwide footprint.

Each year, the Group entertains over 100 million fans through its digital platforms and media channels, which collectively have surpassed 100 billion views. Just For Laughs creates, produces, distributes, and broadcasts comedic content in all its forms: films, television series, theatre, musicals, solo shows, multi-artist shows, festivals.

SOURCE Just For Laughs