LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR "AN EVENING WITH DAVID LETTERMAN AND SPECIAL GUEST WILL ARNETT" AT MONTREAL'S JUST FOR LAUGHS

Comedy icon David Letterman makes his first-ever Montréal appearance in an unforgettable live conversation with Will Arnett, with a special appearance by Paul Shaffer

MONTRÉAL, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just For Laughs Montreal today announced that a limited number of tickets are available for one of the Festival's most anticipated events, An Evening with David Letterman and Special Guest Will Arnett. Taking place Tuesday, July 21 at 7:00 p.m. at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts, this event brings together three entertainment legends for an unforgettable live conversation.

Courtesy of Just For Laughs

Making his first-ever appearance in Montréal, David Letterman will sit down with acclaimed actor, comedian, and fellow Canadian Will Arnett for a candid conversation between two of the most celebrated voices in comedy. The evening will also feature a special appearance by legendary musician, composer, actor, and longtime Letterman collaborator Paul Shaffer.

A defining figure in television history, David Letterman transformed late-night entertainment over more than four decades, influencing generations of comedians, writers, and broadcasters. The Montréal event follows his sold-out appearance at Just For Laughs Vancouver earlier this year, his first Canadian performance since 1978, and offers audiences another rare opportunity to experience the legendary host live on stage.

Tickets are available at HAHAHA.COM.

Just For Laughs Montréal runs through July 26, 2026.

Artist photos and a clip of Will Arnett as a guest on The Late Show with David Letterman available HERE.

ABOUT JUST FOR LAUGHS

A global leader in comedy, Just For Laughs produces the world's largest comedy festival, held in Montréal since its inaugural edition in 1983. The Group also extends its expertise through a series of festivals in Québec City, Toronto, Vancouver, Singapore, Sydney, and Bermuda, strengthening its worldwide footprint.

Each year, the Group entertains over 100 million fans through its digital platforms and media channels, which collectively have surpassed 100 billion views. Just For Laughs creates, produces, distributes, and broadcasts comedic content in all its forms: films, television series, theatre, musicals, solo shows, multi-artist shows, festivals.

SOURCE Just For Laughs