Just For Men® Introduces a New Era of Anti-Aging Hair Care with Breakthrough Gray-Reversing Serum

Leading Men's Grooming Brand Launches Innovative Gray Reverse™ Hair Serum.

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just For Men®, the #1 men's hair and beard color brand, is expanding its robust portfolio with an innovative, daily product designed to help men combat the signs of aging and restore their natural color. Newly launched Gray Reverse™ is a daily hair serum that helps you get ahead of grays before you get a head of grays.

Just For Men® Gray Reverse™ Dye-Free Daily Hair Serum

To celebrate the launch, Just For Men® conducted a survey of 2,000 Gen Z and Millennial men to uncover that 68% of men care more about their appearance today than they did five years ago, while nearly 60% emphasized that they're concerned about signs of aging, such as gray hairs and skin wrinkles. Moreover, 70% of men said they will turn to outside help to slow down age-related changes – including using skin serums or lotions to treat wrinkles (24%), specialty shampoos and conditioners for hair thinning (23%), and products and supplements to prevent gray hairs from appearing (19%).

"Just For Men® has remained dedicated to delivering breakthrough, game-changing products for men for almost 40 years, specifically providing solutions for their personal hair care journeys," shared Baris Colakoglu Sr. Director of Marketing at Just For Men®. "The reality is that men want to feel like the best version of themselves at every age, and that includes a youthful, natural look. Gray Reverse™ gives them an easy, everyday way to do just that."

HOW IT WORKS:

Unlike traditional hair dyes that coat hair strands, Gray Reverse™ uses peptide technology to reactivate the hair's natural pigmentation process. The formula works from root to tip, preventing new gray hairs while reversing existing ones.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS:

The ultimate anti-aging hack for gray hair, Just For Men® Gray Reverse™ delivers:

Anti-Aging Science: Patented peptide technology revives hair's natural color and helps prevent new grays.

Dye-Free Formula: Works with your body's natural hair pigmentation process.

Healthy Hair & Scalp: Contains keratin for a healthy scalp and 2X stronger hair, plus antioxidants to reduce stress on hair and scalp.

Simple, Once-Daily Routine: Just massage the serum into your scalp to seamlessly fit into your existing grooming routine.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

Q: How does Gray Reverse™ work without dye? A: The patented peptide technology reactivates hair's natural pigmentation process, restoring your original hair color from within.

Q: What percentage of gray can it reverse? A: Gray Reverse™ is most effective for men who have just started to experience gray or who have less than 50% gray hair.

Q: When will I see results? A: Initial changes appear in as little as 2 weeks. With consistent use, see best results in 90 days – about as fast as your hair grows.

Q: How do I use it? A: Apply once daily to scalp, massage for 30 seconds. No rinse required. Can be used on wet or dry hair.

Q: Where can I purchase Just For Men® Gray Reverse™? A: Just For Men® Gray Reverse™ is currently available for $19.99 on Amazon and local retailers including Walmart. The brand will expand availability into CVS and Walgreens in late February 2026. For more information, visit www.justformen.com.

ADDITIONAL SURVEY FINDINGS:

Gray hair was notably ranked as the 3 rd top aging concern for men. In fact, 63% of men aged 25 and older have found gray hairs before, finding their first by age 29, on average. And many of them recalled a sense of surprise (50%) and utter annoyance (23%) by their first gray.

top aging concern for men. In fact, 63% of men aged 25 and older have found gray hairs before, finding their first by age 29, on average. And many of them recalled a sense of surprise (50%) and utter annoyance (23%) by their first gray. While "2-in-1" products are preferred for convenience, they are only used by 37% of men, showing that many are taking a more targeted, personalized approach when selecting their grooming routines than in the past.

The average man has seven steps in their daily grooming routine, paying the closest attention to their body care (83%), facial hair (80%) and head hair (78%).

When asked to compare their grooming routines today to what they were just three to five years ago, 56% of men agreed they spend more time on their routines today. In addition, 51% spend more money on their grooming routines today.

ABOUT COMBE:

COMBE Inc. is the manufacturer of "the world's most personal personal care products", including Just For Men® hair color, Vagisil® intimate health care products, and Astroglide® personal lubricants. COMBE, a privately held multinational company, founded in 1949, is in its third generation of COMBE family leadership.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY:

Talker Research surveyed 800 American Gen Z men at least 25 years old and 1,200 American millennial men, who have access to the internet; the survey was commissioned by Just for Men® and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9, 2025. A link to the questionnaire can be found here.

SOURCE Combe Inc.