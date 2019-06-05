Just Funky Is Disrupting The Licensing Expo With The Launch Of DECIPH-AR

"Since starting Just Funky, our team has strived from day one, to offer the most creative, high-quality, and forward thinking products within the industry," says Raj Arora, Chief Visionary, Just Funky, who went on to say, "we are known as the pioneers for everything pop-culture, and that is something I am extremely proud of, as we now lead the industry, when only a few years ago, this company began out of our family garage with nothing but a vision."

DECIPH-AR powered by Just Funky is building upon that vision into a reality, as we begin launching products featuring Augmented Reality (A.R.) that allow consumers to connect with their favorite brands with an innovative experience, unlike anything that has ever come before it in a uniquely 21st century way.

Just Funky offers licensors and retailers an opportunity for their brands to transcend from fantasy to reality as our team creates tailor-made experiences that defy your wildest imaginations. What we provide is beyond innovation – it's a lifestyle. Just Funky has an interactive static display of the DECIPH-AR application in the lobby hall at D3 with an exhibitor booth featuring our product collections at Booth N251 at the annual Licensing Expo at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Download the application today for Apple iOS and Android

About Just Funky

Just Funky ( https://justfunky.com ) is a global lifestyle company that is deliberately different, as it continues expanding with a growing presence in over 10,000 stores across the globe. It maintains partners with several global retailers, including Spencer's, Target, GameStop, Hot Topic, Box Lunch, and more, including e-commerce partnerships with LootCrate, ThinkGeek, and StunnedMind. Beyond that, Just Funky is rapidly becoming the established authority on everything pop-culture with a growing variety of products created for fans, by fans.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K7eCbclevHs&feature=youtu.be

