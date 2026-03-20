Just Good Soil Brings Regenerative Agriculture Science to Home Gardeners with AI-Powered Soil Testing

New direct-to-consumer brand introduces professional-grade soil testing and regenerative nutrient protocols designed to help home gardeners grow healthier, more nutrient-dense food

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Good Soil, a regenerative gardening company founded by soil scientists, gardeners and longevity experts, launches nationwide today with a science-backed system designed to help home gardeners test, rebuild and activate their soil using professional-grade lab analysis and targeted regenerative inputs.

Complete Regenerative System

Built on the belief that human health begins with healthy soil, Just Good Soil translates the principles of large-scale regenerative agriculture into a practical, three-step system for gardeners. By combining lab-based soil testing with customized nutrient protocols and microbiome-enhancing supplements, the company aims to shift the focus from quick fix fertilizers to long-term soil health.

"Most gardeners focus on what's happening above ground, but the real transformation starts below it," said Justin Danko, Co-Founder and CEO of Just Good Soil. "We created the Soil Genie test kit to eliminate guesswork. It gives gardeners real lab data and personalized recommendations. When you understand your soil and activate its biology, you can grow healthier plants, produce more nutrient-dense food and build resilience season after season."

A Smarter, Three-Step Approach to Regenerative Gardening: Test. Amend. Activate.

Just Good Soil simplifies regenerative gardening into a science-backed, three-step system:

Step 1: Test — The Soil Genie Testing Kit ($39.99 MSRP)

A professional-grade lab soil analysis designed specifically for home gardeners. The Soil Genie kit analyzes 12 key nutrients including nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, magnesium, sulfur, iron, manganese, boron, copper, zinc and sodium, plus pH levels, providing a comprehensive snapshot of soil health.

Once submitted, each sample is evaluated through laboratory testing and processed using proprietary AI analysis that translates complex lab data into clear, easy-to-follow product recommendations tailored to each garden's unique conditions. Rather than applying generic fertilizers, gardeners receive guidance tailored to their soil's specific deficiencies and biological needs, forming the foundation for the brand's regenerative approach.

Each kit includes prepaid return postage, step-by-step instructions and customized nutrient and supplement recommendations aligned with Just Good Soil's Essential Nutrient and Soil Supplement protocols.

Step 2: Amend — The Essential Nutrient Protocol ($84.99 MSRP)

A three-step system designed to kickstart, nourish, and recharge your soil:

Sprout_01 jumpstarts soil biology with organic nutrients, beneficial microbes, humic acids and upcycled agricultural inputs to strengthen root development and soil vitality.

jumpstarts soil biology with organic nutrients, beneficial microbes, humic acids and upcycled agricultural inputs to strengthen root development and soil vitality. Rise_02 is a concentrated liquid growth booster that feeds plants and soil microbes during the growing season, helping improve yield while building soil organic matter.

is a concentrated liquid growth booster that feeds plants and soil microbes during the growing season, helping improve yield while building soil organic matter. Replenish_03 restores essential nutrients after harvest and rebuilds soil structure with complex organic matter and beneficial microbes to support long-term fertility.

Unlike synthetic fertilizers that deliver short-term gains, this protocol works in harmony with soil microbiology to regenerate rather than deplete, creating a more self-sustaining soil ecosystem.

Step 3: Activate — The Soil Supplement Protocol ($74.99 MSRP)

A microbiome-enhancing three-part system that builds living soil:

Magical Microbes is a proprietary blend of beneficial bacteria and fungi that enhances nutrient availability and supports root growth.

is a proprietary blend of beneficial bacteria and fungi that enhances nutrient availability and supports root growth. Mighty Micro-Algae is a pasteurized algae blend that serves as a nutrient-rich superfood for soil microbes, helping strengthen microbiome resilience.

is a pasteurized algae blend that serves as a nutrient-rich superfood for soil microbes, helping strengthen microbiome resilience. Super Seaweed is a kelp extract that delivers essential nutrients to boost plant vigor and support soil biology.

Together, these supplements enhance microbial diversity, strengthen root systems and improve plant resilience under environmental stress.

"Nutrient dense food begins with healthy soil." said Chris Cerveny, PhD, Co-Founder and Soil Scientist. "When you invest in microbial diversity and nutrient cycling, you change the trajectory of your garden. We are bringing the principles of Regenerative agriculture to home gardeners. We are translating that science into practical protocols that allow everyday gardeners to rebuild soil health from the ground up."

Designed for Organic and Regenerative Gardeners With Plastic Free Packaging

All of Just Good Soil's products are OMRI Listed for organic gardening, CDFA registered as organic input materials, and made in the United States. Products are packaged in recyclable aluminum and compostable cardboard materials, eliminating the use of virgin fossil fuel-based plastics across containers and packaging.

For more information about Just Good Soil and its latest product innovations, visit www.justgoodsoil.com.

About Just Good Soil:

Rather than selling standalone fertilizers or one-size-fits-all solutions, Just Good Soil is a fully integrated, science-backed system for regenerative gardeners. The company combines lab-tested soil analysis with personalized, step-by-step nutrient and soil health protocols, translating complex agronomic data into clear, actionable guidance for consumers. By pairing customized recommendations with environmentally responsible products and plastic-free packaging wherever possible, the brand aims to modernize a fragmented category and set a new standard for how home gardeners build healthier, more resilient soil. For more information about Just Good Soil, visit www.justgoodsoil.com.

Contact: Lauren Glascock

Interdependence Public Relations

314-619-9627

[email protected]

SOURCE Just Good Soil