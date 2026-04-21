Just in time for 700,000 expected visitors, Pittsburgh Tomorrow launches "Move to Pittsburgh" platform LifeinPittsburgh.com

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of recent U.S. Census figures showing continued population decline in the Pittsburgh region, and just in time for a huge influx of visitors for the NFL Draft, Pittsburgh Tomorrow launches LifeinPittsburgh.com – a one-stop resource for building a new and better life in Pittsburgh. Its one-of-a-kind features aggregate 500+ resources in living essentials, community & belonging, education, immigrant support, jobs & business, and culture, arts, & fun.

Newcomers and long-time Pittsburghers alike can browse these resources or build a confidential, personalized roadmap. An agentic AI component, "Bridgit," is trained on the trusted and vetted resources and answers questions instantly in 80 languages.

Formerly Pittsburghpioneer.com, the expanded and rebranded LifeInPittsburgh.com soon will feature the following new apps, currently in end-stage development:

Do the 412: an aggregator of over 75 city event calendars to make Pittsburgh community events more discoverable

412 JOBS: a central, comprehensive resources for area job openings

Help Hub: a registry for volunteer opportunities across the region

PittPortal: an easy way to plug into the multiplicity of municipal services

The Game of Life in Pittsburgh: a gamified way to discover Pittsburgh's neighborhoods, jobs, and the charms of life

Love Letters to Pittsburgh: an interactive gallery of real post cards written by Pittsburghers about their favorite parts of our city

The organization is promoting LifeinPittsburgh.com throughout NFL Draft week and beyond, including airport messaging, billboards, and public transit ads telling visitors to "Trade up. Move to Pittsburgh." Also, members of Pittsburgh Tomorrow's Leadership Corps, which includes high schoolers from across the region, will welcome visitors and answer questions about life in Pittsburgh throughout the weekend's events.

Pittsburgh Tomorrow is the region's only nonprofit dedicated to reversing regional population decline. Post-Draft, the organization will continue to promote this free resource locally and nationally. Cities across the nation are vying for new residents, as evidenced by the recently announced MoveDetroit initiative and other similar efforts. Pittsburgh Tomorrow hopes that LifeinPittsburgh.com, a first-of-its-kind innovation, will give the region a leg up.

Doug Heuck, Founder and CEO of Pittsburgh Tomorrow, notes, "LifeinPittsburgh.com showcases the power of AI for social good: making it easier for people to make a move, find friends and connect with community, and discover the vibrant culture and quality of life of Pittsburgh."

Pittsburgh Tomorrow is a nonprofit organization with the mission to grow Pittsburgh's population to help the region reach its full potential. Our strategic initiatives focus on promoting Pittsburgh, welcoming and retaining newcomers, and engaging our community to shape the future of one of the country's greatest places to live.

SOURCE Pittsburgh Tomorrow