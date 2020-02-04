Just in Time for Allergy Season, Corrales Pharmacy Now Offers AllerPops

CORRALES, N.M., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Knoze Jr AllerPops are popping up on store shelves all over the country. Corrales Pharmacy (located at 4940 Corrales Road, Suite 200) is the latest drug store to stock the natural remedy for allergies.

Michael L. Gallegos, owner of Corrales Pharmacy, first found out about AllerPops at the New Mexico State Fair. He said, "I tried them, although my allergies weren't at their worst at the time. It seems like they're going to be good for people with allergies. I have horrible allergies in the spring, so I look forward to seeing them in action."

Mike Gallegos brings AllerPops to his hometown customers. Corrales Pharmacy stocks AllerPops for its customers as the spring pollen is on the way.

What Makes AllerPops Different Than Other Allergy Medicines?

When your immune system overreacts to an otherwise harmless substance like dust, pollen or grass, it floods the body with histamine, a chemical that triggers inflammation that can cause all the miserable allergy symptoms like itchy red eyes and stuffy noses. Most allergy medicines work by blocking the histamines.

AllerPops are different.

Rather than mask the symptoms, they correct the real cause of allergies: a lack of friendly oral probiotics.

Dr. Cliff Han, founder of Knoze Jr. Corp and inventor of AllerPops discovered the connection between oral probiotics and allergies in 2014. Han's son had suffered from severe allergies since he was an infant, and as a concerned father, a scientist, and a doctor, he wanted to find a way to make the allergies go away forever.

When he developed allergies himself, he finally had the opportunity to get the answers that he needed. Using himself as his own test-subject, he developed the Theory of Negative Trigger (TNT) which led to the development of AllerPops.

TNT states that the immune system is like the volume dial on your radio. It can be turned up or down.

For example, harmful pathogens stimulate the immune system and turn the volume up on your immune system while friendly bacteria, otherwise known as probiotics, turn the volume down on the immune system.

Normally, you want the volume dial on your immune system to be low so that you live peacefully in the environment. When the immune system is on full alert, even when it's not being exposed to anything harmful, allergies and other conditions develop.

AllerPops provides nutrition to the oral probiotics that calm your immune system, so your allergies symptoms will go away for the entire season.

Knoze Jr. has been awarded three patents for method and composition that treats allergies, and three others are pending.

Corrales Pharmacy is a modern pharmacy that offers personalized services, like in the "old days"

Corrales Pharmacy is a locally-owned pharmacy that accepts all insurance plans, including Medicare and Tricare. They guarantee the lowest prices by price matching with other pharmacies or mail order companies. Every order is checked for drug interactions and also checked to see if there are more affordable generic alternatives. There is a certified nurse practitioner on staff to answer questions. They offer mobile orders and free delivery.

Owner, Michael L. Gallegos is a pharmacist clinician, which means that can write prescriptions and offers custom compounding, which means that he is specially trained to offer patients:

Customized dosing that is appropriate for the individual,

Medications free of ingredients such as dyes, sugars and alcohol,

Prescriptions in a dosage form that may not be commercially available, such as gels, chewables and lollipops,

Multiple prescriptions can be combined into one easy-to-remember dose.

What Customers are Saying About AllerPops

Since 2017, AllerPops has received a lot of positive feedback from customers. Here are a few reviews on Amazon:

"This is the ONLY product I have ever used that has actually worked! And zero side effects! I used as directed and my allergy symptoms have almost completely disappeared! No more stuffy, runny nose and repeated sneezing. I only sneeze once or twice a day now and can enjoy outdoor activities without having to repeatedly stop to sneeze and/or blow my nose. Very pleased with this product."

"I'm really glad to have found a natural way to help alleviate my allergies. Before the pops, I was taking Benadryl every night and something else during the day - now I'm not taking anything. Before these I had considered getting the allergy therapy shots - which are super expensive and I'm not a fan of needles. At first, I wasn't sure about these due to the price, but the price is NOTHING compared to how much money you'll save on medication and other techniques."

"Seems to work better than anything else I have tried. I don't have to blow my nose for a couple hours in the mornings when I get up. Only did one two-pop treatment."

For most people, AllerPops works with one or two treatments, however, AllerPops doesn't always work for everybody. One reason that they might not work is that the customer did not follow the directions. Another reason is that the customer was misdiagnosed and has something other than allergies, like infectious rhinitis. Knoze Jr. offers a full refund for anyone who is unsatisfied with the product for any reason.

Contact

Dr. Cliff Han

Founder of Knoze Jr. Corp.

(505) 695-4236

233591@email4pr.com

www.allerpops.com.

Mike Gallegos

Corrales Pharmacy

4940 Corrales Rd #200,

Corrales, NM 87048

(505) 897-3784

SOURCE Knoze Jr Corp

Related Links

http://www.allerpops.com

