Just in Time for Back-to-School, DAKboard Digital Calendar Launches TouchHub to Keep the Whole Family on Track

A shared family chore chart, reward points, and smart-home control, all in one tap, just in time for the new school year.

SYRACUSE, N.Y., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Back-to-school season is when family life gets the most chaotic, and the most in need of a system. DAKboard, a leader in digital calendars and dashboards trusted by more than 300,000 families in 148 countries, today launched TouchHub. The upgrade transforms DAKboard from a passive display into an interactive family command center that simplifies smart home control, builds kids' independence, and lifts the daily organizational burden off parents' shoulders.

Master the back-to-school morning rush! DAKboard's interactive display makes it easy for the whole family to check the day's schedule, grab their gear, and head out the door on time to catch the school bus. Make after-school routines a breeze with the new DAKboard TouchHub! Kids can interact directly with the Family Chores Manager App right on the screen to check off daily tasks like packing lunches and emptying the dishwasher, building great habits for the new school year.

At the heart of TouchHub is the Family Chores Manager, a shared chore chart that gives every family member their own space. Finishing a chore is as simple as tapping it. Chores earn points kids cash in for rewards parents choose, with a family leaderboard to track it all. A built-in Child Lock lets kids tap their own chores off without undoing anyone else's work. No more nagging, no whiteboards to wipe down, no lost phone app to hunt for.

TouchHub does more than chores. Home Assistant now runs as its own app, so controlling lights, locks, and thermostats from the wall feels natural. A new dock lets families jump between calendars, photos, weather, and other screens with a single touch. A Meal Planner is coming soon to tackle the nightly "what's-for-dinner?" scramble.

TouchHub builds on what makes DAKboard a category leader: full customization, deep integrations, and the freedom to run on a TV, tablet, monitor, Raspberry Pi, any browser, or the DAKboard Android App. Anyone can try TouchHub on a touchscreen device they already own, instead of purchasing additional hardware.

"Back-to-school is when family life gets the most hectic, and the mental load of keeping everyone on schedule usually falls on one person," said Katie Gensel, Social Media and Marketing Manager at DAKboard. "We built TouchHub to put everything in one place on the wall, where the whole family can pitch in, right when routines need it most."

TouchHub is available now on every DAKboard plan, including the free tier. To learn more, visit dakboard.com.

About DAKboard

DAKboard makes customizable smart displays that bring a family's calendars, photos, to-do lists, weather, and smart-home controls together on one screen. Uniquely, DAKboard's software can run on virtually any device you already own as well. Trusted by more than 300,000 families in 148 countries, and founded in 2017 in Syracuse, New York, DAKboard helps families stay organized by combining calendars, chores, photos, meal planning, home automation and integrations with 100+ third-party apps.

Watch the 1-minute TouchHub overview: https://youtu.be/Nb67_kih5Ok

Media Kit: High-resolution images and product screenshots are available at https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1n1saCqLOzlfPuPW02VEdop5G6QVpdK5X?usp=sharing

Media Contact

Katie Gensel

+1 (315) 961-7588

[email protected]

dakboard.com

SOURCE DAKboard