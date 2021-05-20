Just in Time for BBQ Season: The World's Largest Charcoal Chimney

DENVER, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're a serious barbecue chef who prefers grilling over charcoal rather than gas, you probably use a "charcoal chimney" to start those coals. So, you also know that often that chimney full of charcoal is not enough to fill your grill. BBQ Dragon has solved the "chimney too small" problem with a much bigger chimney, a chimney they claim is the largest charcoal chimney in the world.

The Chimney Insanity XL next to the regular sized Chimney of Insanity The Chimney of Insanity XL Lighting Charcoal with the BBQ Dragon Fan

"The Chimney of Insanity XL is 15% larger than the largest competitor," says BBQ Dragon's head of product development, George Prior. "Our regular sized Chimney of Insanity is a great product because of the patented side port, but many, many customers requested a larger size. And we thought that if we were going to make it a little bigger, we may as well make it a lot bigger."

The new "Chimney of Insanity XL" stands out from regular charcoal chimneys in 4 ways:

Size: The XL chimney is 15% larger than any other chimney available.

Includes a patented "side port" which allows you to add fuel from the side. No other chimney made has this feature.

The side port also allows the chimney to draw fresh air as it is burning, which allows faster start times than old-style chimneys.

This side port is designed to fit the BBQ Dragon fan. When the chimney is used with the fan, you can start charcoal, ready for cooking, in less than 3 minutes.

Both sizes of the Chimney of Insanity are visually striking, featuring laser-cut lettering on the lower side, where air draws in, and a stamped image of the company's dragon head logo on the side. These attractive design details are typical of the innovative look and performance the company aims for in their grilling products.

Prior emphasizes that the chimney does work best when used with their fan product. "When you use the fan and the chimney together, it really does start charcoal in less than 3 minutes," he says. "This is one of those products that so outperforms your expectations, that you are literally blown away. I use this every time I cook. It really works. Flames shoot out, and there's a roaring noise like a jet, and sparks fly, and it's just crazy and fun, and this is why we love grilling."

The Chimney of Insanity XL works with charcoal briquettes, lump charcoal, or "charcoal logs." It can be lit with a single half-sheet of newspaper wadded up in the side hole, or by using any type of fire starter made from materials like wax and wood. "Fire starters work better with this chimney," says Prior, "because they can be inserted in the side hole and don't drop through the grate like they do with normal chimneys."

The Chimney of Insanity XL retails for $39.99 and is available on Amazon and major online retailers like Target, Home Depot, and Lowes. The chimney and the company's other products are also available on their website at bbqdragon.com.

BBQ Dragon is a popular grill accessories brand that carries over 50 products. The creators of the BBQ Dragon Fan and the 2-minute charcoal Chimney of Insanity, their mission is to create innovative products that inspire customers to excel at BBQ and at life. They believe that good tools inspire good BBQ, and good BBQ inspires good living.

