Land of Dough is the most eco-friendly dough on the planet. Founder and Executive Chairman, Aaron Muderick adds, "From our natural colorants and compostable glitters to our paper packaging, we strive to minimize the environmental impact of our product." In addition to the natural product ingredients, the manufacturing process was also designed to leave as small a carbon footprint as possible. Muderick adds, "Land of Dough is made in the USA in our own wind-powered facility using reclaimed landfill gas as a heat source. Each batch is carefully handcrafted with the finest natural ingredients and our signature wood play tools are sourced using sustainable forestry practices."

JUST IN TIME FOR EARTH DAY, DISCOVER A WHOLE NEW WORLD OF SENSORY FUN WITH LAND OF DOUGH

As a leader in the creation and development of compounds, including its award-winning Thinking Putty®, it was a natural step for the company to expand into the play dough category. Compounds, including Land of Dough, have incredible benefits for children as well. "Land of Dough is a treat for the senses and offers a fun, tactile sensory experience like none other," Muderick adds. "With Land of Dough children can stay focused, engage in independent play and develop fine motor skills."

All Land of Dough products are handmade by a small dedicated team who carefully craft and design each item before they are shipped in compostable packaging. Each cup features multi-layered designs, so children can dig their way through layers of fun surprises. Children can select from fun assortments and themes including, Planet Earth, Space Galaxy, My Treasure Island, Over the Rainbow and more. Additionally, kids can continue the fun with Land of Dough kits, including the new Rolling Patterns Kit and Learning Numbers Kit. Each include themed dough rolls, wooden patterns or numbers, Land of Dough dough and so much more.

Muderick concludes, "You'll feel good knowing that beautiful, quality play dough doesn't have to be make-believe anymore."

Land of Dough is available now, just in time for Earth Day, and can be purchased at www.landofdough.com .

For more information on Crazy Aaron's, visit puttyworld.com

For more information on the story behind Crazy Aaron, click here

Follow us!

Instagram: @LandofDough

@ThinkingPutty

Facebook: @ThinkingPutty

Twitter: @ThinkingPutty

Pinterest: @ThinkingPutty

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/thinkingputty

SOURCE Crazy Aaron's

Related Links

www.puttyworld.com

