Just in Time for Election Season - Critical Voter Evens the Playing Field Between Candidates and Voters

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The just released 2020 edition of Critical Voter applies ancient wisdom and modern science to today's campaign headlines, providing insight on how candidates try to sway voters by short-circuiting reason, and guidance on how to think clearly before heading to the polls. Critical Voter (and its companion site LogicCheck) uses the news of the day to teach anyone how to think clearly, communicate convincingly, and live a more successful and happier life.

Jonathan Haber, author of the best-selling book Critical Thinking from MIT Press, is back with this updated how-to guide for using election politics to learn how to make better decisions by mastering practical critical thinking skills, not only when choosing how to vote, but when making decisions about any important choice in life.