Just in Time for Election Season - Critical Voter Evens the Playing Field Between Candidates and Voters
Book and companion website uses election politics to teach critical thinking skills, provides readers/voters the tools they need to avoid being suckered by politicians
Oct 06, 2020, 09:12 ET
LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The just released 2020 edition of Critical Voter applies ancient wisdom and modern science to today's campaign headlines, providing insight on how candidates try to sway voters by short-circuiting reason, and guidance on how to think clearly before heading to the polls. Critical Voter (and its companion site LogicCheck) uses the news of the day to teach anyone how to think clearly, communicate convincingly, and live a more successful and happier life.
Jonathan Haber, author of the best-selling book Critical Thinking from MIT Press, is back with this updated how-to guide for using election politics to learn how to make better decisions by mastering practical critical thinking skills, not only when choosing how to vote, but when making decisions about any important choice in life.
Critical Voter will help turn this year's election into a learning experience that can help adults and kids hone the vital thinking skills needed to succeed in the 21st century. In an insightful interview, Haber, an educational researcher, writer/author, and entrepreneur working in the fields of critical thinking, higher education, assessment, and technology-enabled learning can discuss:
- How critical-thinking skills can help you sort truth from falsehood, avoid being manipulated, and make better decisions.
- Why fact-checking is not enough – Haber's latest project, LogicCheck – a companion site to Critical Voter - looks at not just facts, but the arguments into which those facts fit, analyzing speeches, editorials, advertisements, and debate performances to help audiences achieve genuine understanding.
- How critical thinking can be taught and assessed in K-12 and higher education
Jonathan Haber is an educational researcher, writer/author, and entrepreneur working at the intersection of K-12, higher education, and online/professional learning. In addition to Critical Voter, he is author of books on Critical Thinking and Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) for MIT Press and co-author of Resources for Student Assessment, published by the International Society of Technology in Education (ISTE). He is one of the nation's top experts on critical thinking education, online teaching and learning at scale, and academic standards. For consulting, speaking, or other opportunities, he can be reached at www.jonathanhaber.org.
