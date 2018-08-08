Just in Time for Fall Football - Tommy Bahama NFL Collection for 2018

SEATTLE, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With fall around the corner, it's time to get excited about the best parts of the season: food, family and football! Whether you're going to tailgate at a game or gather around the TV to watch, football is a great way to enjoy spending time with family and friends. The new 2018 Tommy Bahama NFL collection of premium sportswear will get you geared up and ready to represent your team. Comfortable knits and playful prints in signature Tommy Bahama silhouettes for men and women provide fans with a way to show their style and team spirit all year long – not just on game day!

Tommy Bahama NFL Collection

For Men: Camp shirt lovers can choose Fuego Floral, a festive all over floral print with NFL team logo on the chest or Weekend Forecast, a solid jacquard shirt with a palm frond print football helmet graphic on the back. Fronds in the Box, a soft long sleeve tee with team name and logo across the front, is the perfect blend of sport and fun. Cool weather must-haves include the Fairway Flip Half Zip, a reversible take on the classic half zip style with NFL team logo on both sides and the Goal Keeper Half Zip in team colors and with logo. The Scoreboard Jacket is a full zip, poly/spandex knit with a team logo on the left chest. Most styles are available in all NFL teams. Suggested retail prices range $99.50 - $175

For Women: Tommy Bahama lets you show your team pride with the new women's Floral Victory Top, a faded floral print with embroidered team logo on the left chest. The Onside Flip Half Zip is a reversible knit, long sleeve, half zip with a crossover hem; while the Onside Flip Full Zip jacket is also fully reversible. Both Onside styles come in team colors with embroidered team logo on the left chest. Most styles are available in all NFL teams. Suggested retail prices range $79.50 –$145

The Tommy Bahama NFL Collection is available at tommybahama.com and at select Tommy Bahama retail locations.

ABOUT TOMMY BAHAMA

Tommy Bahama is part of Tommy Bahama Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Oxford Industries, Inc. Established in August 1992, with corporate headquarters in Seattle, Tommy Bahama is the iconic island lifestyle brand that defines relaxed, sophisticated style in men's and women's sportswear, swimwear, accessories, footwear and a complete home furnishings collection. The company owns and operates over 160 Tommy Bahama retail locations worldwide, 18 of which offer a Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar. The Tommy Bahama collection is available on TommyBahama.com and at the finest U.S. retailers. For more information, please visit www.tommybahama.com.

