Just in Time for Fall, Grab-All Company Introduces a New Yard Tool That's Easy on the Body

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grab-All Company developed a new manual yard tool (Grab-All) that saves time and effort when lifting/grabbing bulky debris – yard trimmings and debris. As professionals and homeowners age, physical limitations will inevitably develop, and what use to be easy tasks such as lifting, bending and squatting, will hinder the body. The Grab-All tool allows you to easily grab and pick-up BULKY debris at an upright position without straining the body – back, neck, and knees.

Grab-All Yard Tool Grabbing Bulky Leaves

As the fall season right around the corner, tree leaves will soon cover our yards. A well-maintained yard is very gratifying and provides us with a sense of pride, however, most of us drag our feet when it comes to doing it. According to an article on the "HomeAdvisor" Website, the average single-family-home yard size in the United States is 10,871 square feet. Moreover, according to an article by Habitat Network, the average single-family home has 77% of vegetation, i.e., trees, shrubs, grass, etc. Those numbers imply that the average American home owner maintains an average of 8,370 square feet of yard – that's a lot of yard!

"The Grab-All will advance the way we do yard work - working smarter not harder," said Hector Avila, Founder and CEO of the Grab-All Company. When Avila designed the Grab-All, he wanted to developed a tool not only to improve the way people manually handle and dispose of yard waste and debris, but also a tool that consumed zero emissions. Furthermore, Avila developed the "Grab-All Shoving Technique," that easily and quickly shoves/gathers large piles of debris, reducing the use of polluting emission tools such as leaf blowers, etc.

About Grab-All Company

Grab-All Company is a new start-up company located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Developer and manufacturer of a new revolutionary (patent pending) yard tool – proudly made in the United States. The Grab-All is currently available online. Website: www.grab-all.com

Please contact Grab-All Company for more information: 408-515-5410.

