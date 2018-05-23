Just In Time For Father's Day: Children's Book "Made For Me" Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher's Weekly Bestsellers List

Born and raised in Miami, Bush made a name for himself in the dominant hospitality industry of Miami by reviving Ball & Chain, a historic live music venue on Calle Ocho, in the heart of Little Havana. Following widespread acclaim and success with Ball & Chain, Bush embarked on a new journey: fatherhood. "Made For Me" is the product of a lifetime desire to become an author, combined with a devotion and love only a father could know.

"My life's dream is to have written a children's book and having kids made me finally realize that dream," Bush said. "Writing 'Made for Me' has been an experience that I will never forget."

"Made for Me," which also recently hit the Top 10 on Publisher's Weekly Children's Picture Books bestsellers, highlights the tender moments between a dad and his child. Through thoughtful rhyme and touching illustrations, "Made for Me" shows that with every step or new word, the love between a father and his child grows. People Magazine recently called it a "12 Best New Books - Kids Pick", while calling it a "sweet, charmingly illustrated picture book."

"Of all the children that ever could be, you are the one made just for me."

Title: Made for Me | Author: Zack Bush | Illustrator: Gregorio De Lauretis | Publisher: Familius Publication: March 1, 2018 | Price: $16.99 | ISBN: 9781945547690 | Launch Date: March 1, 2018 -32 pages, Hardback with embossing on dust jacket

Media Contact:

Daniela Aguilera

(305) 484-5977

daniela@thetagexperience.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/just-in-time-for-fathers-day--childrens-book-made-for-me-debuts-at-1-on-amazon-and-hits-publishers-weekly-bestsellers-list-300653528.html

SOURCE Made for Me