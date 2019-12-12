Just in Time for Holiday Gift Giving. Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Announces Cooking Classes and New Kitchen Products at Select Retailers

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Kimball's Milk Street announced today that it is expanding its cooking school and kitchen product program nationwide beginning with three independent retailers: Las Cosas, Santa Fe, NM; Cooking at the Cottage, Louisville, KY; and Port Plums, Newburyport, MA.

At each location, staff have been trained to teach the Milk Street Way—helping home cooks use Milk Street's simple, bold recipes based on extensive travels around the world.

These locations are part of a growing partnership between Christopher Kimball's Milk Street and Gourmet Catalog (an association of 380 independent cookware stores) to bring cooking classes, a line of innovative kitchen products and recipes to independent cookware stores including:

Las Cosas in Santa Fe, NM https://www.lascosascooking.com

Cooking at the Cottage in Louisville, KY https://www.cookingatthecottage.com/site/

Port Plums in Newburyport, MA https://www.portplums.com/

Sure to please everyone on your holiday gift list, the line of products includes Milk Street designed cookware, tools, gadgets, aprons, oven mitts, towels and serveware. Developed in partnership with leading manufacturers Regal Ware, KAF Home, Kuhn Rikon and Amici, Christopher Kimball's kitchen products are designed to be useful based on decades of cooking experience.

"We travel the world to find new ways to cook, new recipes, and also new approaches to cookware," says Christopher Kimball. "We hope that our partnerships with these three specialty stores is just the first step to help change the way America cooks."

About Christopher Kimball's Milk Street

Christopher Kimball's Milk Street in downtown Boston is home to Milk Street magazine, public television show, public radio show, cooking school, and our non-profit initiative to help educate teenagers through cooking.

To learn more visit:

