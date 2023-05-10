Just In Time for Mother's Day, Mom of Two Launches "Meditation for Moms" As Her Network Reaches 100 million Downloads

Katie Krimitsos Provides Mental Health Support Through Her Podcast Network

TAMPA, Fla., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Day will be even more memorable this coming Sunday (May 14th) for Katie Krimitsos. The mom of daughters Sedona (age 7) and Savannah (age 4) will also celebrate a milestone that very (very) few reach.

Krimitsos recording meditations in her closet Krimitsos with daughters Sedona (top) and Savannah (bottom) in her recording closet

The Women's Meditation Network, which Krimitsos started in 2018 with one show, will hit 100 million downloads this month. Only 0.1 percent of podcasts ever hit that mark, according to Libsyn VP/Podcaster Relations Rob Walch. The network has grown to 14 shows and a global team of 18 people working to bring peace to its worldwide audience. Krimitsos' most recent podcast, "Meditation for Moms" (launched May 1st) is especially poignant as Mother's Day approaches.

"When I started this in 2018, I was recording it in my bedroom closet while pregnant with my second daughter," Krimitsos explains. "Even after all this incredible and humbling growth, the goal has remained unchanged. I still strive to bring peace and calm to women all over the world."

In the lead-up to Mother's Day, Krimitsos says it's also important that her two daughters see their mom as an entrepreneur and someone who is leading with love and positivity.

"These are challenging times, and as a mom, I know the challenges that so many of the listeners are dealing with, as I face many of them myself. So, I'm creating these meditations with personal experience that translates to a universal audience and really touches their hearts and makes a big impact in their lives."

And they do. Krimitsos regularly receives messages from women listening who have overcome insomnia, found anxiety relief, and established meditation practices that have transformed their lives.

An in-person event was held last Wednesday in Tampa in conjunction with the milestone Krimitsos is celebrating in May.

Fittingly, this also is all taking place during what is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Find more at www.WomensMeditationNetwork.com and hear the shows (for free) almost anywhere you listen to podcasts.

