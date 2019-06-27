Just in Time for National Bingo Day - Fort Mason Games Announces Lucky Scratch, A Mobile Game with Live Bingo Where You Can Win Real Cash for Free

Lucky Scratch is a free to play mobile game that is designed to meet the needs of female players, but anyone will enjoy the game. Players simply swipe their fingers across digital scratch cards to see if they have won a prize. Lucky Scratch is disrupting the multi-billion-dollar lottery industry by giving players a free alternative to the lotto. Lucky Scratch uniquely includes live Bingo games where players can scratch-off digital Bingo balls and daub digital cards competing against others to win real cash for free. In honor of National Bingo Day, Lucky Scratch will run live Bingo games in the app around the clock on June 27.

"Americans love Bingo. It's a classic game with deep roots but it was in desperate need of a 21st century upgrade," said Kate Gorman, Fort Mason Games Founder and CEO. "We're excited to breathe new life into this beloved game and introduce it to a whole new generation of players. Lucky Scratch with live Bingo pays a tribute to this game's legacy and gives everyone a chance to win real cash prizes for free."

In the weeks since its debut on the Google Play store, Lucky Scratch players have already scratched over 20 million digital scratch cards and 49 million Bingo balls.

According to Gorman, "We included live Bingo games in Lucky Scratch because Bingo is America's most beloved game, and playing helps people de-stress." Fort Mason Games commissioned a survey of over 1,000 Americans and found that 77% consider this classic game to be "fun and exciting." Some 89% consider it a great way to socialize; and to win with 73% saying they've excitedly yelled "BINGO" with a winning card in the past. It's also a great way to relax with 71% of people say it helps them relieve stress.

To take part in Fort Mason Games' National Bingo Day celebration, simply download the Lucky Scratch app for free from the Google Play Store or at www.fortmasongames.com.

For more information about National Bingo Day, visit nationaltoday.com/national-bingo-day or see Fort Mason Games' National Bingo Day survey infographic at fortmasongames.com/bingo.

ABOUT FORT MASON GAMES

Fort Mason Games is a mobile game company focused on helping players de-stress and relax. Led by CEO Kate Gorman, formerly Zynga's youngest Director of Product, Fort Mason Games is leading the industry by designing games that appeal to everyone, but with a special focus on meeting the needs of female players. Kate was named one of Forbes 30 Under 30 in Gaming in 2019. Fort Mason Games' debut game, Confetti Casino, features an assortment of slots themes, allowing players to bring the excitement of Vegas with them wherever they go. Confetti Casino can be downloaded for free at the Apple Store, Google Play Store, Amazon app store. Lucky Scratch features free to play digital scratch cards and live Bingo, and can be downloaded for free at the Google Play Store. Join the Lucky Scratch community on Facebook [www.facebook.com/luckyscratchapp], or on Instagram [@luckyscratchapp].

