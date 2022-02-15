Just in Time for 'National Margarita Day,' Zing Zang® Introduces New Spicy Margarita and Mango Margarita Mixes

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, the margarita has reigned as the most popular cocktail in the U.S., and now – just in time for "National Margarita Day" February 22 – Zing Zang has introduced two new innovative mixes to help consumers and bartenders create the perfect margarita cocktails. Zing Zang Spicy Margarita Mix and Zing Zang Mango Margarita Mix are now available in grocery and liquor retailers, and bars/restaurants across the country.

"Zing Zang has long been known as the top brand for Bloody Marys, and is gaining popularity for our line of margarita mixes, which like all of our mixers and ready-to-drink cocktails, combine bold flavors with only the best ingredients for great-tasting, authentic cocktails," says E.G. Fishburne, Vice President of Marketing at Chicago-based Zing Zang. "We're thrilled to expand our portfolio with two exciting, on-trend flavors – spicy and mango – each made with real fruit juices, natural ingredients, and nothing artificial, just like our Classic and Strawberry Margarita Mixes."

Zing Zang Spicy Margarita Mix

As interest in spicy food has exploded across the country, so has excitement for spicy drinks, particularly spicy Margaritas. Capturing this growing trend, new Zing Zang Spicy Margarita Mix is crafted with real grapefruit, lime, and Key lime juices, blended with blue agave nectar and just the right amount of jalapeño peppers. The spicy heat of the jalapeños is the perfect complement to the citrusy sweetness of a margarita.

Zing Zang Mango Margarita Mix

Mango is the best-selling fruit in the world, and mango drinks are now one of the fastest-growing categories of beverages. New Zing Zang Mango Margarita Mix is created with real mango puree blended with lime and Key lime juices, along with blue agave nectar, for an authentic and flavorful mango margarita.

Zing Zang Margarita Canned Cocktails

Zing Zang is also introducing a new Mango Margarita ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktail made with premium silver tequila and Zing Zang Mango Margarita Mix. Like the classic Zing Zang Margarita RTD, these bartender-quality drinks are full-strength tequila cocktails (at 9% alcohol-by-volume), available in a 4-pack of convenient 12oz slim cans, and made with all-natural ingredients.

"Whether people prefer to mix their own Margaritas or enjoy one pre-made, Zing Zang makes it easy to enjoy delicious high-quality cocktails on 'National Margarita Day' or any day!," adds Fishburne.

About Zing Zang:

Zing Zang™ is the leading and fastest growing non-alcoholic cocktail mix brand in the U.S. The company markets a complete line of premium-quality mixers including the leading Bloody Mary Mix in the U.S. and a naturally crafted line-up of Margarita, Sweet & Sour, Strawberry Margarita-Daiquiri and Piña Colada Mixes, which contain no high fructose corn syrup, no preservatives, and no artificial dyes. Zing Zang has also recently introduced a line of ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktails, using the Zing Zang award-winning mixes and premium spirits, which include Bloody Mary, Margarita, Mango Margarita, and Bourbon Whiskey Sour. Zing Zang is available nationwide in over 200,000 retail and on-premise locations. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. For more information, please visit www.zingzang.com.

