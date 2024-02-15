Just in Time for Spring Holidays, the Hormel Gatherings® Brand Team Introduces Spring-Themed Honey Ham & Turkey Tray

With springtime celebrations and Mother's Day on the horizon, the makers of the HORMEL GATHERINGS® brand unveil all-new seasonal party tray

AUSTIN, Minn., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hormel Gatherings® brand has long been an integral staple of parties and get-togethers everywhere, and this spring, the brand team is proud to introduce another seasonal addition to its appetizing lineup of party trays. With holiday celebrations and Mother's Day on the horizon, the spring-themed Honey Ham & Turkey Tray from the makers of the Hormel Gatherings® brand is here to spruce up the spread of any springtime occasion.

With holiday celebrations and Mother’s Day on the horizon, the spring-themed Honey Ham & Turkey Tray from the makers of the HORMEL GATHERINGS® brand is here to spruce up the spread of any springtime occasion.
"Our party trays are perfect for any casual event," said Kat Osborne, associate manager of the Hormel Gatherings® brand. "New seasons are so often associated with specific flavor profiles, and this Honey Ham & Turkey Tray is a great option for any spring shindig, bringing the sweetness of spring to the table just in time for the upcoming holidays."

For more information about the Hormel Gatherings® brand, including product information and where to buy, visit hormel.com/brands/hormel-gatherings-party-trays.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food. — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

