Just in Time for Spring Travel, RetailMeNot is Looking for The Ultimate Sun-Seeker: Earn An All-Expenses Paid Mystery Vacation for the Adventurous Traveler

One lucky person will get the trip of a lifetime to a mystery location on behalf of RetailMeNot and Viator

Launching in honor of the return of RetailMeNot's travel shopping event, Spring Savecation, where consumers can get up to 60% off on spring and summer travel deals from top retailers

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RetailMeNot, a Ziff Davis subsidiary, kicks off the return of its Spring Savecation . Now through March 10th, shoppers can find steep savings of up to 60% off on every purchase needed for upcoming travel from deals on hotels, flights and transportation to luggage, fashion, accessories, and more, this year with even more brands to ensure all bases are covered for upcoming spring and summer travel.

Several deals are available starting now, while offers last, including:

In the spirit of exploration and finding deals, RetailMeNot, in partnership with Viator , is looking for an adventurous traveler to experience an all-expenses-paid mystery vacation, designating one lucky winner as their Ultimate Sun-Seeker. For those who love to travel, have a spontaneous streak, love to check out new destinations, and save some money along the way, the Ultimate Sun-Seeker title is the perfect opportunity. The lucky winner will be sent on a dream vacation to a mystery location of their choosing - worth over $5,000 - covering airfare, accommodations and travel expenses. They hope to award one lucky thrill-seeker as the Ultimate Sun-Seeker for the trip of a lifetime while helping people save on travel.

To apply, candidates can visit The Real Deal blog for more details and RetailMeNotUltimateSunSeeker.com to fill out a short entry form sharing why they are up for a spontaneous mystery vacation and a bit about their love of travel to celebrate with RetailMeNot and Viator's prize winnings. Submissions will be accepted from March 4 – March 18, 2024,* after which a winner will be announced.

"This spring, people everywhere are longing for trips to escape the cold weather and embark on a much needed, yet cost-effective getaway," says Kristin McGrath, Shopping Expert at RetailMeNot. "That's why RetailMeNot and Viator are excited to find an Ultimate Sun-Seeker and give them the opportunity to save while exploring a vibrant and thrilling mystery destination, all while saving money on travel."

A recent RetailMeNot survey found that two-thirds of Americans are planning to travel between March and August and plan to spend $3,653 on average, with many seeking a respite from the cold this spring. With this in mind, the savings destination announced the return of its shopping event to offer consumers all the best travel deals in one place. During the Spring Savecation event, shoppers will find strong offers and cash back rewards for their spring and summer getaways, scoring up to 60% off from top brands like Expedia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Viator, Booking.com, Macy's, Tarte Cosmetics, Quay Australia and adidas, across all the essentials needed to complete consumers packing lists from travel to fashion, accessories and more.

Visit RetailMeNot.com to view the complete list of Spring Savecation offers, and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for more updates.

*Ultimate Sun-Seeker Application: More entry details on our blog here .

Must be at least 21 years old with a valid driver's license in the U.S.

Provide a short entry on why you are a spontaneous traveler up for a dream mystery vacation worth over $5,000 .

. After the winner is selected, you will be sent on a mystery vacation at the time of your choosing for a five-night, four-day stay worth over $5,000 . Travel must be completed by July 31, 2024 .

. Travel must be completed by . On the trip (be it soon or later down the road), tag @RetailMeNot and @ViatorTravel on social media to share your travel adventures.

The potential winner will be notified on or around March 27, 2024 .

Survey Methodology: Q1 travel insights: Ziff Davis Shopping Q1 Seasonal Survey among Adults 18+. N=1,000. Fielded November 2023; Q2 travel insights: Ziff Davis Shopping Q2 Seasonal Survey among Adults 18+. N=1,001. Fielded February 2024.

SOURCE RetailMeNot, Inc.