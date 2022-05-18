Just in Time for Summer: Elevate Your Next BBQ in Authentic African Style - Sustainable, Beautifully Packaged 'Springbok Braai' Charcoal and Briquettes

ORLANDO, Fla., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Springbok Braai Premium Charcoal brand flared into life with the announcement of its new premium, eco-friendly and sustainable charcoal and briquettes made from ethically sourced hardwood trees. A Braai (Brr-Eyee) is a traditional Southern African BBQ that means good food, good company, and a good time – the word "Braai" is always guaranteed to bring a smile to faces in South Africa. And now, to every backyard BBQ in America as well.

Innovative Packaging Display designed to stimulate sales

Fueling a great charcoal revolution, Springbok Braai is created from non-native Camelthorn wood harvested by hand to produce some of the best charcoal in the world. Braai Charcoal and briquettes help clear the land of brush, allow native species to flourish, and provide a consistent source of jobs and income for local rural folks desperately in need of work. Springbok Braai is available directly from the company's website.

"I was born and raised in South Africa before immigrating to the United States," said Clifford Morris, Founder of Eco Char USA LLC and the Springbok Braai brand. "I am very familiar with the family tradition of the Braai BBQ experience. And it all starts with great, locally harvested wood to produce an amazing charcoal. That is what we have created here – in a sustainable way that helps both the land and the people."

Springbok Braai: Charcoal and Briquette Features

Ignites easily and rapidly. Burns slow and clean: Low smoke and spark development, produces less ash.

Burns hotter for longer – much longer! Premium quality non-native African wood is extremely dense and burns consistently with high heat.

Requires less charcoal and smaller chunks than typical low-density wood charcoals.

Produces evenly grilled food with natural, smoked taste.

100% Natural – no fillers or chemicals. Springbok Braai uses only food-grade starch as a binder in the briquets.

Packaged in attractive, easily stacked, hard cardboard boxes that are tightly packed to greatly reduce shaking, breaking, and waste.

"We are very serious about our sustainability and ethical-sourcing commitments," said Morris. "Certified by the Forestry Stewardship Council (FSC), a global eco and ethical standards organization, Springbok Braai is absolutely guaranteed to NEVER be made with protected species or Rain Forest-sourced timber. And the FSC also maintains strict employment protection standards as well, carrying out annual audits to ensure that these standards are complied with."

For more information/updates on products, and an upcoming crowdfunding campaign to expand the company's reach throughout the U.S. and Canada, visit Springbok Braai online. Or follow them on social media: Instagram.

SOURCE Springbok Braai