Just In Time for Summer: Rebellious Kids Raises the Bar on Healthy Hydration Exclusively Available at Sprouts Farmers Market

CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebellious Beverage Company, the preeminent functional beverage company, launched its first Ready-To-Drink line of functional beverages, Rebellious Kids, in an 8-ounce bottle with sports cap, made with post-consumer recycled content. Rebellious Kids is an organic, Plant-Based plus minerals beverage, that delivers key nutritional support children need with NO sugar. Rebellious Kids has 40% of the Daily Value of vitamins B12, C, and D and 20% of the Daily Value of vitamins A and E, plus zinc, and electrolytes.

"Our move into the healthy hydration space for children addresses an unmet need for parents who want refreshing drinks that they can feel good about serving their kids: no sugar, no calories, clean ingredients, that delivers key functional nutrition, and great taste," said co-founder and CEO Doug DuMars. "We are re-invigorating a category that has basically been forgotten about. Rebellious Kids is a nutritional beverage solution with a holistic approach to foundational wellness supporting our next generation at home, at school, or during their activities."

Rebellious Kids are available in 8oz bottles with 4 flavors kids love:

Scrappy Strawberry

Wild Wild Wildberry

Outrageous Orange

Wacky Watermelon

Rebellious Kids and Rebellious Infusions are intent on transforming the trend using a little monk fruit. Research from the CDC[1] confirms that children and teens are drinking too much sugar from their beverages, two-thirds drink at least one sugary beverage per day. Since added sugar contributes to weight gain, heart disease, cavities and more, Rebellious can play an important role in overall health.

Available across more than 385 Sprouts Farmers Market stores in 23 states. Sprouts is one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States.

Rebellious Kids and the complete portfolio, including Rebellious Infusions, are available on drinkrebellious.com .

About Rebellious Beverage Company:

Rebellious is a preeminent functional beverage company with nutritional beverages that have NO sugar, NO calories, NO Crap! Segments include Rebellious Kids and Rebellious Infusions. The Infusion line consists of 10 flavors within Pure Function, Pure Performance, and Caffeine Free. Each portable packet has no more than 5 ingredients, contains L-theanine for brain health, and up to 200mg of antioxidants for immune system support.

Rebellious is the brainchild of former PepsiCo and Kraft Foods industry veteran, Doug DuMars, and his co-founder, Joe O'Connor. Sprouts is the first major push into traditional retail. Rebellious has consumers in all 50 states, plus Australia, United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East, and India. Rebellious' customers include professional sports teams, NCAA and high school athletic departments, and hotels.

For more information, please visit drinkrebellious.com and follow @drinkrebellious on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

[1] https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db271.htm

