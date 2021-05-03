Just in Time for Summer Vacation: Family Travel Startup Offers Up to 70% off Hotels and Other Travel Products

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Expedition , a global family-travel community started in 2020 by two former Wall Street Journal editors, this week launched a booking platform that offers families deep discounts on travel worldwide.

Families who sign up for a free membership can book the same hotels and car rentals as on public sites, but at a significant discount. With a paid Adventurer membership ($249 a year), they can score up to 70% off hotels and resorts.

Expedition co-founders Sara Clemence and Ryan Sager

"We started The Expedition to help families see the world," said Ryan Sager, co-founder of The Expedition. "What better way to do that than by helping families get more adventure out of every travel dollar?"

Members can book an unlimited number of trips, saving hundreds—even thousands—of dollars a year on travel. Sager recently saved over $700 booking a spring-break trip to Nashville.

Families have access to more than 1 million hotels and resorts, from budget chains to independent luxury resorts, all major cruise and car-rental companies, and activities. Weekly resort stays start at $199/week.

The Expedition also provides exclusive content, a vibrant community of globetrotting families, events, and members-only discounts from brands that wish to reach its 6,500+ members.

The announcement is especially timely given the increasing demand for travel as Covid vaccination rates climb. More than 80% of U.S. adults expect to take a vacation over the next year, according to the 2021 Portrait of American Travelers survey from marketing firm MMGY Global. Travelers are also counting on finding travel deals, the survey said.

"Some of life's most important lessons come from traveling: Resilience, flexibility, curiosity, openness," said Expedition co-founder Sara Clemence. "But travel can also get more expensive with kids. We're thrilled to be making it more accessible—at all price points."

Learn more at theexpedition.com .

ABOUT THE EXPEDITION

The Expedition is a global, members-only community for families who love to travel. It offers insider travel discounts, content, events, a newsletter, and a vibrant online community. The Expedition has two membership tiers. Basic (free) comes with discounts on hotels and car rentals around the world. Adventurer ($249 a year), provides discounts of up to 70% on hotels and resorts, plus deals on car rentals, cruises, and more.

THE FOUNDERS

Ryan Sager is a media entrepreneur, formerly vice president of content for The Ladders, editorial director of TIME Ideas, and founding editor of the Wall Street Journal's influential Review section. Email: [email protected]

Sara Clemence is a freelance journalist, formerly travel editor for The Wall Street Journal and news director for Travel + Leisure. She is the author of Away & Aware: A Field Guide to Mindful Travel. Email: [email protected]

