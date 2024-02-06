Just in Time for Super Tuesday - Ballotpedia's New Sample Ballot Lookup Tool is Here to Help

News provided by

BALLOTPEDIA

06 Feb, 2024, 09:18 ET

Now available in Spanish

MIDDLETON, Wis., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Ballotpedia, the nation's premier resource for unbiased information on elections, politics, and policy, today announced the launch of its new and improved Sample Ballot Lookup Tool

Now in English and Spanish, this tool is America's most trusted, user-friendly, and comprehensive sample ballot, helping voters get the information they need to form their own opinion and vote with confidence.

"People want easy access to timely, accurate, unbiased, and shareable information about who and what will be on their ballot," said Ballotpedia Vice President of Election Product and Technology Strategy, Ken Cabullido. "Ballotpedia's Sample Ballot Lookup Tool helps voters and candidates by making critical ballot information readily available."

The Sample Ballot Lookup Tool is free, and includes candidate profiles from verified candidates who've completed and submitted Ballotpedia's Candidate Connection Survey.

New features of the Sample Ballot Lookup Tool

  • Spanish language support
  • Improved usability and accessibility
  • Time to use estimates
  • User controlled level of information detail
  • Candidate comparisons

About Ballotpedia
Ballotpedia–the encyclopedia of American politics–is the nation's most trusted source of unbiased information on politics, elections and policy. Founded in 2007, Ballotpedia has grown from a small group of dedicated volunteers working on a handful of ballot measures to an essential resource for voters, media and researchers. Ballotpedia is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the public interest in creating an educated, engaged electorate, and building a strong, healthy democracy. For free access to 420,000+ encyclopedic, professionally authored and curated articles, visit ballotpedia.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1850002/Ballotpedia_logo_with_tagline_color_PMS__2020_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BALLOTPEDIA

Also from this source

Justo a tiempo para el supermartes: Ya está aquí la nueva Herramienta de búsqueda de papeletas de muestra de Ballotpedia

Justo a tiempo para el supermartes: Ya está aquí la nueva Herramienta de búsqueda de papeletas de muestra de Ballotpedia

Ballotpedia, el principal recurso del país para obtener información imparcial sobre procesos electorales, asuntos políticos y políticas, anunció hoy...
Just in Time for Super Tuesday - Ballotpedia's New Sample Ballot Lookup Tool is Here to Help

Just in Time for Super Tuesday - Ballotpedia's New Sample Ballot Lookup Tool is Here to Help

Ballotpedia, the nation's premier resource for unbiased information on elections, politics, and policy, today announced the launch of its new and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Hispanic

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.