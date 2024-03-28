JUST IN TIME FOR THE ECLIPSE: JENI'S DROPS NEW COSMIC ICE CREAMS

Jeni's new Punk Stargonaut Collection takes customers on a fictional flight through a distant galaxy.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been dubbed "the event of a lifetime." "An astronomical experience like no other." It's inspired schools to cancel classes and businesses to close early. This rare celestial event — aka, the total solar eclipse on April 8 — that will plunge millions into total darkness in the middle of a Monday afternoon is, in short, kind of a big deal.

Jeni's Punk Stargonaut Collection

As if the excitement across the country wasn't palpable enough, starting today Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is adding an exclamation point to eclipse season with the release of its latest collection, Punk Stargonaut — four flavors from a distant galaxy.

The collection imagines a fictional flight through space, where they gathered all the alien fruit they could find and then turned these otherworldly flavors into vibrant ice creams. Like a fragment of a half-remembered song, every one of Jeni's four limited-edition ice creams feels familiar but just out of reach — layered to spark curiosity and keep customers guessing. And to remind us that we're all made of stars, no matter what planet we come from.

The four colorful, Punk Stargonaut ice creams inspired by the cosmos include:

Nebula Berry — Brand new! A bright and bouncy ice cream that tastes tart like a blueberry and vibrant like a raspberry with a beautiful elderflower finish.





Cosmic Bloom — Brand new! The flavor is a tropical delicacy — citrusy like a mandarin, refreshing like a kiwi, and punchy like passion fruit.





Purple Star Born — Brand new! Jeni's first-ever grape ice cream! Intensely juicy with Concord grape and puckery blackcurrants.





Supermoon — The revival of a customer favorite! It tastes like candied violet and marshmallows — a combination reminiscent of marshmallow cereal milk.

The Punk Stargonaut Collection is available in Jeni's scoop shops nationwide and online beginning today, March 28.

In addition, Jeni's has also released a special topping, Space Dust—a fizzy popping candy that adds another dimension to all of its flavors. Space Dust is available as a topping in shops and also in take-home bags in scoop shops and online with the collection.

What's more: Order the Punk Stargonaut Collection online by April 3 and receive four pairs of ISO-certified eclipse glasses in your shipment. In scoop shops starting Friday, April 5, customers can receive a pair of Jeni's brand eclipse glasses free with purchase, while supplies last.

After the eclipse, Jeni's is celebrating the celestial event with free Space Dust all day long on Monday, April 8.

About Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is an American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton, Jeni's has emerged over the past 20 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams are judged. With Jeni in charge of all creative output—from the ice cream itself to all of the supporting details that enhance the experience of eating it—Jeni's continues to make one-of-a-kind flavors with Direct and Fair Trade ingredients and super fresh milk from family dairy farms. Today, Jeni's is a Certified B Corporation known for its social, environmental, and business leadership with more than 85 scoop shops, an online shop at jenis.com, and distribution in top grocery stores across the country.

