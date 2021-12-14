Just in Time for the Holidays - Washington State Department of Social and Health Services Announces Partnership with GetSetUp to Bridge the Digital Divide and Combat Social Isolation

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (WSDSHS) and GetSetUp have partnered to help older adults aged 60+ in Washington bridge the digital divide and combat social isolation through live interactive learning opportunities on GetSetUp, the largest and fastest-growing virtual learning platform designed specifically for seniors.

There are more than 1.2 million older adults over the age of 65 in Washington state who represent 16% of the total population. WSDSHS has purchased GetSetUp classes to assure their older adults have the technical skills needed to connect with their community and new friends in an effort to diminish social isolation and loneliness, which can be particularly tough during the long winter days and holidays.

GetSetUp's customized platform offers an interface for older adults to learn, create, and share their wisdom safely. The platform helps to address the social determinants of health by assuring older adults stay connected to the tools they need to thrive and age in place. Plus for the holidays they offer special holiday-focused classes that are fun and interactive with peers. Older adults can share this holiday season with global peers in GetSetUp's fun virtual classes.

WSDSHS will offer all Washington residents over 60 classes that promote digital literacy, socialization, health and wellness, and new learning experiences. Older adults who learn how to utilize their tech devices to stay connected with family, attend virtual appointments, and interact with others will age most successfully.

Through GetSetUp's custom-built video learning interface Washinton's older adults can easily connect with a community of over 4 million peers globally, which exposes older adults who are vulnerable to social isolation and loneliness to a safe network of new friends at the click of a button.

GetSetUp offers live interactive learning experiences that range from everyday technical skills to enrichment-focused courses including healthy cooking, virtual travel, and more, all taught live by experts who are older adults themselves. Washington's older adults will have access to over 500 classes that shift weekly to attend 24/7, from the comfort and safety of their homes through April 30th, 2023, or as long as classes are available.

"We hear learner feedback daily about how we are helping reduce social isolation, which is one of the leading causes of illness and death among older adults. Older adults on our platform are able to be a part of a global community with peers that are passionate about similar topics. For learners with mobility issues, in rural locations, or who find themselves alone, this has made a world of difference. While learners may be alone physically at times they don't have to be lonely thanks to all the friendships and connection opportunities we are creating on GetSetUp. No matter where you are, social learning with friends is just a click away," said Lawrence Kosick, President and Co-Founder of GetSetUp.

