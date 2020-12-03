Just in Time for the Holidays - Antimicrobial Treated Gift Wrap Paper!

"We're excited to introduce this new product – it's right in line with our philosophy of expanding our services to meet the needs of our clients," said Doug Grant, President and CEO. "There are a lot of new expectations today on the part of consumers and businesses alike in the midst of COVID. We believe this new capability will help to restore increased confidence at the consumer level."

The new coating is a proprietary ingredient that is applied during the printing process. It has already been proven in controlled tests to remove 99.9% of the microbes that may come in contact with the printed sheet.

The Westamerica team has identified a number of product types for the new treatment, including:

Paperboard Packaging

Instruction Sheets

Menus

Direct Mailers/Postcards

Calendars

Greeting Cards

Business Cards

Product Hang Tags

Corporate Folders

Product Brochures

Vice President, Mark DeBellis noted, "we have already partnered with a growing producer of medical products to apply this coating on their packaging. Having a protective coating at the consumer 'point of touch' will aid in reducing microbial growth. Think of how important this is for drug stores and other high traffic environments."

Westamerica has already created a signature branded icon and a feature web page which allows customers and partners alike to secure information on antimicrobial resources. It can be found at www.mywestamerica.com/cleanerprint. Additional information can be found here: https://www.mywestamerica.com/antimicrobial-print-coatings/

SOURCE Westamerica Communications