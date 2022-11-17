JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: LINDT & SPRÜNGLI USA LAUNCHES ITS FIRST-EVER 3D VIRTUAL STORE

STRATHAM, N.H., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays approaching, Lindt & Sprüngli USA has created an innovative way for consumers to experience the premium chocolate brand – through its first ever 3D virtual online store. Lindt's new online storefront allows consumers across the country to engage in the enchanting brand experience of a Lindt Chocolate store from the comfort of their home or even on the go.

Set in a beautifully decorated, fully 3D and highly photorealistic environment, Lindt's new virtual holiday store can be found at https://www.lindtusa.com/beyond/store/index. The just-launched shopping experience offers consumers the opportunity to interact with the brand, learn about its storied chocolate making process and shop for its products seamlessly. Consumers can simply choose the product to purchase, add to their cart, and check out.

For those who want to interact and learn more about the brand and its products, there is plenty to explore. The store welcomes guests with an engaging introduction from one of the famous Lindt Master Chocolatiers, Ann Czaja, who acts as a guide throughout the immersive virtual experience. Once inside, guests can first visit the luxury gifting station, which beautifully displays exquisite Lindt boxed chocolates. If guests are looking for something a little more classic, they can explore the bars and hollow holiday figures section. Next, they will be wowed with a colorful wall of various LINDOR truffle flavors and a flowing chocolate fountain that will almost make them smell the chocolate through their screen!

Exploring the store further, guests can move into the warm and cozy living room with a great view of the wintry forest through the floor-length windows. Once in the holiday-inspired living room, guests can play a Lindt memory game to win a shopping discount for Lindt holiday gifts they plan to purchase for their loved ones. In the Chocolate Lab area of the store, guests can learn even more about Lindt's chocolate making process, the company's commitment to sustainability and their bean to bar concept.

"At Lindt & Sprüngli USA, we are delighted to offer consumers this cutting-edge retail experience just in time for the Holidays," said Patrick Diggelmann, Vice President of Retail and E-Commerce at Lindt & Sprüngli USA. "While there is no experience quite like entering one of our beautiful Lindt retail stores in person, our virtual store is a close second. We're truly delighted to show it off."

Developed by ByondXR - the leading 3D commerce platform helping brands and retailers create virtual shopping experiences - the virtual store is truly a sweet spot between the traditional holiday sweets and modern, innovative shopping solutions.

About Lindt & Sprü ngli:

Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The traditional Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate sector. Today, Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates at its 12 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 32 subsidiaries and regional offices, in around 500 of its own shops, as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With more than 14,000 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 4.59 billion in 2021.

