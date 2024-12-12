Just in Time for the Holidays: Tesla Mezcal Re-Releases a Limited Edition Collaboration with Nosotros Mezcal

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flaviar is honored to be the tech, online marketing, and fulfillment partner for Tesla Mezcal, a collaboration between Nosotros and Tesla, blending innovation and craftsmanship. This limited-edition mezcal will be available in highly limited quantities for purchase starting Thursday, December 12, exclusively on https://teslamezcal.tesla.com/ .

Tesla Mezcal Bottle

Tesla Mezcal's hand-blown glass bottle features a rich black finish inspired by Oaxaca's centuries'-old Barro Negro pottery-making tradition. The bottle was designed by Tesla's Director of Product Design, Javier Verdura, in honor of his Mexican roots and early life growing up in Mexico City. The design is emblematic of Mexico's Oaxacan culture, featuring a unique hand-molded form that honors ingenuity, family values and a love of food. Similarly, having grown up in Mexico City, a large part of Javier's identity shares those same values of hard work, family and a love for his heritage. His passion for design was awakened early in his childhood from frequent visits to the various art museums of Mexico City and is now exemplified in the hundreds of products he has designed for Tesla in the last 13 years.

"Working with Javier and the Tesla team on this project has been an incredible experience," said Carlos Soto, Founder of Nosotros. "Tesla Mezcal is more than a beverage; it's a piece of art and a testament to shared values of sustainability."

"At Flaviar, we're inspired by the ecosystem Tesla has created through its groundbreaking innovations and are proud to be the trusted technology and fulfillment partner for Tesla Mezcal, delivering a customer experience that matches the exceptional quality of the product," said Josh Jacobs, SVP Strategic Partnerships at Flaviar. "As with Tesla Tequila and Beer before, we have seen the first batch of Tesla Mezcal fly off the shelves in June and we are positive this holiday restock will be no exception." Jacobs further adds that "the project would not be possible without Nosotros, and it has been an absolute pleasure partnering with them over the past five years and watching their brand take off."

Where to Buy: Tesla Mezcal will be available exclusively on Tesla.com starting Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 11 am PST for $450. Quantities are limited—mezcal enthusiasts should act quickly to secure this extraordinary edition.

For media inquiries or more information about Tesla Mezcal, please contact [email protected]

About Nosotros

Nosotros Tequila and Mezcal is an independent, award-winning, additive-free spirits company with a commitment to sustainability and quality.

About Tesla

Tesla is a global leader in sustainable energy and technology innovation, known for delivering revolutionary products.

About Flaviar

Flaviar pursues its mission of "Bringing Good Spirits To Life" via an integrated ecosystem of consumer and business facing products and services. With its leading consumer marketplaces, Flaviar.com and Caskers.com, it facilitates nearly a million orders annually through its network of retailers across the world. Wine-Searcher is the global leader in beverage alcohol product search, boasting nearly 19 million listings from more than 35,000 vendors across 126 countries and a database searched 300 million times each year. Flaviar For Business offers a comprehensive suite of data insights and advertising solutions along with Flaviar Checkout, powering compliant DtC sales and the exclusive app for processing alcohol payments for global e-commerce leader, Shopify.

SOURCE Tesla