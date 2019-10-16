Just in Time for the Holidays, Winemaker Charles Smith Debuts POPUP - a Modern, Spirited and Effortless New Sparkling Wine

Inspired by the great sparkling wine regions of the world, POPUP is the of-the-moment, approachable and inclusive wine for everyone, featuring an innovative pop-off bottle cap and a colorful pop-art inspired label – the first-ever wine from Charles Smith to feature a full color label. Offering exceptional quality and value, POPUP will be available in November for a suggested retail price of $14.99 at retailers nationwide.

"With POPUP, the goal was to make a delicious sparkling wine that was especially fresh, accessible and easy to drink," said Charles Smith. "With a pop-off bottle cap top, contemporary label and affordable price point, POPUP is an unpretentious take on one of the world's most celebrated traditions: wine with bubbles."

POPUP marks the latest innovation from Smith as he celebrates his 20th anniversary in the wine industry and the growth of Wines of Substance, which is now the 33rd largest wine company in the United States. With roots in Washington state - the fastest growing wine region in the country – Smith's wines are distributed in all U.S. states and in multiple countries, and his Seattle winery, Jet City, is the largest urban winery on the West Coast.

"Thinking about where I was in my life and career 20 years ago, I have nothing but gratitude," said Charles Smith. "Making delicious wines that people want to drink is something I will aspire to do for the rest of my life, and I look forward to what the next two decades hold in store."

POPUP will be the newest wine under Charles Smith's Wines of Substance portfolio. For more information, visit www.winesofsubstance.com.

About Wines of Substance: Started in Walla Walla, Washington, in the late 1990's, award-winning winemaker Charles Smith's company Wines of Substance includes K Vintners, SIXTO, ViNO CasaSmith, Substance, B. Leighton and POPUP. Additionally, Charles is one-half of Charles & Charles. Wines of Substance is the largest winemaker-owned winery in Washington state. In 2015, the company expanded to Seattle with the opening of Jet City, the largest urban winery on the West Coast. Winemaker and founder Charles Smith is the only person to have received Winemaker of the Year distinctions by both Wine Enthusiast (2014) and Food & Wine (2009). His wines continue to receive broad recognition from leading wine publications such as Wine Advocate, Wine Spectator, Wine Enthusiast and Wine & Spirits with 165 scores of 95 points and above and 645 scores of 90 points and above. Wine Spectator recently named K Vintners Powerline Syrah and SIXTO Uncovered Chardonnay two of the top 100 wines to drink in 2017. For more information visit www.winesofsubstance.com .

