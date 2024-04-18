EV9 owners will soon be able to personalize their vehicle's cockpit with their favorite NBA team's colors and logos

Display Themes will initially be available on the EV9, but are expected to become available on more Kia models in the future

Display Themes inspired by the NBA's 30 iconic teams can be purchased via the Kia Connect Store

NBA themes will be available starting April 9 th, coinciding with the end of the NBA regular season and the buzz leading up to the playoffs

IRVINE, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueling the excitement of Kia's partnership with the NBA, Kia proudly announces a new realm of self-expression through its Digital Features and Services platform1, tailored specifically with NBA basketball fans in mind. Kia will begin rolling out the over-the-air updates for Display Themes to EV9 beginning April 8 and ahead of the playoffs starting April 20, owners of the 2024 Kia EV9 can personalize the vehicle's driver-facing 12.3-inch instrument cluster with the distinctive colors and logos representing each of the NBA's 30 iconic teams2. In the future, other Kia vehicles equipped with the ultramodern Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) infotainment system with Digital Features and Services OTA capability3 are expected to also be able to access the NBA themes.

Just in time for the Playoffs, Kia’s in-car NBA display themes let basketball fans showcase team spirit.

Whether it's the iconic blue and golden yellow for the Golden State Warriors, or red, black and white for the Chicago Bulls, diehard fans can proudly showcase their unwavering loyalty to their favorite NBA team with a customized instrument cluster and infotainment screens, along with unique welcome and goodbye sounds for select EV9 trims4.

"As avid basketball enthusiasts, we're thrilled to introduce our latest available OTA update which combines the thrill of the NBA with the opportunity to personalize your Kia vehicle," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "This is just the tip-off, as we're committed to enhancing the ownership and driving experience with more exciting themes, collaborations, and digital features to be introduced in the future."

As the first Kia to unlock the ability to remotely upgrade performance, entertainment, and more with OTA capability, the 2024 EV9 will initially offer the NBA display themes before they're rolled out to other Kia models with the latest ccNC infotainment system. The NBA display themes will be available for purchase for $39.99 for each team via the Kia Connect Store's Digital Features and Services, which is accessed through the Kia Access app or the Kia Owner Portal.

The outstanding EV9 was recently named both World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle at the 2024 World Car Awards.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Digital Features and Services may require an additional cost and may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. Kia Connect subscription is required and Kia Connect terms and conditions apply. Complimentary subscription may not include all available features and services. Digital Features and Services may be currently unavailable for model year 2022 and newer vehicles sold in Massachusetts.

2 Display Themes are only available on models that have the latest ccNC (Connected Car Navigation Cockpit) based infotainment system. Display Themes are currently available on all EV9 trims. An active Kia Connect subscription is required to utilize Display Themes. Without an active Kia Connect subscription, Display Themes will not be operational. Once purchased, Display Themes are limited to use on the specific vehicle tied to purchase and cannot be transferred to other vehicles.

3 Over-the-Air features and updates may require an additional cost and may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. Kia Connect subscription is required and Kia Connect terms and conditions apply.

4 Once a Display Theme is purchased, certain welcome/goodbye sounds will be added to the following vehicles that are tied to purchase: (1) EV9 Land AWD, (2) EV9 GTL AWD.

