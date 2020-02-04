Just in Time for Valentine's Day, OpenTable Reveals the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2020

The 100 restaurants revered by OpenTable diners as the most ideal date night spots span 31 states, from Connecticut to California. Each year, the list is curated from over 80 million diner reviews of more than 30,000 restaurants across all 50 states and Washington, DC.

This year, Illinois boasts the highest number of restaurants -- an impressive 12 options -- followed by California and Pennsylvania, with eight each. And whether your idea of romance is a luxurious night out on the town at New York's Daniel , the relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere at Aba in Chicago, or small bites at Philadelphia's Double Knot , OpenTable's report reflects a spot for everyone.

"We craft this list every year to help diners looking for inspiration for the most popular date night of the year," shared Jessica Jensen, Senior Vice President of Marketing at OpenTable. "Whether it's a special night with your significant other, a girl's night out, or your first outing with someone new, these restaurants have passed the test of setting the table for exceptional ambience and an incredible meal."

What's more, OpenTable's 2019 diner data reveals that thoughtful diners in Alabama, Hawaii, Idaho, and Kentucky booked date nights the farthest in advance, with the highest rates of reservations booked 21+ days before Valentine's Day. Romantics in Wyoming, Delaware, Washington, New York, and Nevada however, could face the hot seat for the highest rates of same-day reservations.

OpenTable's 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2020 is generated solely from diner reviews collected between December 1, 2018, and November 30, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews, and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews, for which "romantic" was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2020 are (in alphabetical order):

100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America

The 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2020 may be viewed here . For even more insights from OpenTable ahead of the year's most prominent date night, go here .

About OpenTable

OpenTable , part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, with more than 54,000 restaurants globally using its software to seat over 131 million diners monthly. OpenTable helps diners discover and book the perfect table and helps restaurants deliver personalized hospitality to grow their business.

1 Why You Need to Make Your Valentine's Day Restaurant Reservation Tomorrow, According to OpenTable

SOURCE OpenTable

Related Links

https://www.opentable.com

