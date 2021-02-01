Just in Time for Valentine's Day, ZALO Debuts BESS

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium personal care brand ZALO has unveiled its latest innovation with the debut of ZALO BESS, a one-of-a-kind massager featuring DirectPower technology. It concentrates on the sensitive points, with motor revolutions up to 10,000 times per minute.

Available now at ZALOUSA.com, BESS arrives just in time for Valentine's Day as a perfect self-care gift for women. The powerful handheld clitoral stimulator comes elegantly packaged in a giftable black-and-gold box featuring a timeless Egyptian theme, which is signature of ZALO's Legend series.

BESS includes three attachments that are made from premium body-safe silicone that's skin soft. Each attachment offers a distinct feel: the slim curved attachment is designed for internal stimulation; the petal-shaped attachment creates teasing and tickling sensation to stimulate externally; and the ball-shaped attachment provides pinpointed stimulation.

Featuring double tungsten motors, BESS delivers powerful, whisper-quiet vibrations in a waterproof handheld design that's easy to maneuver and to apply stimulation anywhere on the body.

"BESS is designed as a must-have accessory for an invigorating massage," ZALO President Peter Ovsonka said. "Its DirectPower technology coupled with satin-smooth silicone creates a thrilling sensation against the skin that will enhance any romantic Valentine's Day celebration for couples, as well as any other day to enjoy a little self-love."

With three unique attachments to offer a variety of external and internal massage, BESS is the most versatile device for stimulation that would be a welcomed gift to spice up this Valentine's Day.

BESS is available in three elegant shades: Obsidian Black, Velvet Purple and Turquoise Green. It retails for $99.

For ZALO press information, please contact: [email protected]

