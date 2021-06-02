Just in Time: Movado Group Drives Global Shopping Experiences with Salesforce

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SALESFORCE CONNECTIONS -- Salesforce, [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced that Movado Group, the iconic global watch company, is using Salesforce to create fast, easy and personalized shopping experiences for customers around the globe — in-store and online.

When the pandemic hit, Movado Group — like so many other companies — had to deal with major challenges and rely even more on their digital investments. Movado Group has been leveraging Salesforce to create a unified global ecommerce infrastructure that can support all of the brands in their portfolio, including the digitally-native MVMT brand. This drove the need for a technology platform that could support its immediate scalability needs and long-term customer relationship goals.

Accelerating Digital Transformation

Movado Group turned to Salesforce to meet these challenges and ultimately increase the speed, scale and global operations of its business. By expanding its strategy to double down on digital, Movado Group was able to accelerate sales on its flagship Movado.com ecommerce site which delivered over 250 percent growth in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year. Plus, Movado Group found itself building even stronger relationships and loyalty across its brands. With Salesforce, Movado Group now has a 360-degree view of each customer, and the speed, scale and consistency needed to deliver personalized shopping experiences from anywhere, globally.

Commerce Cloud: After Movado Group transitioned MVMT.com from its previous platform to Commerce Cloud, it saw a 20 percent increase in page loads and a greater ability to innovate. Additionally, with Order Management, Movado Group has been able to extend its commerce, service and fulfillment capabilities to customers around the world, delivering a more personalized shopping experience with local currencies, tax calculations, 35 global languages, personalized product recommendations and promotions support.

Marketing Cloud and Google Analytics 360: Using Marketing Cloud, Movado Group tapped Journey Builder, Audience Builder, Social Studio and other features to gain cross-brand insights to better understand different shoppers across all brands, enhancing its overall digital strategy. Marketing Cloud's integration with Google Analytics 360 lets Movado Group combine marketing and analytics information in one platform to unify reporting, improve campaign performance, and optimize analytics. By creating a single source of truth for each shopper's data, Movado Group was able to easily segment shoppers based on their behaviors, including past purchases, browsing and cart abandonment.

Movado Group's global customer support agents will be leveraging Service Cloud to accelerate and improve the customer service experience across all brands. Order Management is embedded right within Service Cloud so that when a customer contacts support, each agent has a complete view of that customer's history, including contact information, past orders, and more. Agents can even place a customer order right from Service Cloud, saving agents and customers time and effort. Marketing Cloud and Google Analytics 360: Using Marketing Cloud, Movado Group tapped Journey Builder, Audience Builder, Social Studio and other features to gain cross-brand insights to better understand different shoppers across all brands, enhancing its overall digital strategy. Marketing Cloud's integration with Google Analytics 360 lets Movado Group combine marketing and analytics information in one platform to unify reporting, improve campaign performance, and optimize analytics. By creating a single source of truth for each shopper's data, Movado Group was able to easily segment shoppers based on their behaviors, including past purchases, browsing and cart abandonment.

"At Movado, we strive to be consumer-first in all that we do," said Behzad Soltani, Commercial President and Chief Technology Officer, Movado Group. "Salesforce has accelerated our digital transformation and enables us to do just that. We're able to deliver a frictionless experience at a global scale — through the entire customer lifecycle from acquisition to purchase and loyalty."

"Omnichannel success means more than just offering a variety of shopping channels for your brand," said Lidiane Jones, EVP & GM, Salesforce Commerce Cloud. "It's about creating seamless and personalized experiences on each of those channels, from the moment of product discovery to when that product arrives in the customer's hands and in every touchpoint in between. With Salesforce, Movado Group is meeting their customers where they are by delivering a personalized shopping experience that transforms individual transactions into long lasting relationships."

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, and distributes MOVADO®, MVMT®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS®, LACOSTE®, and SCUDERIA FERRARI® watches worldwide, and operates Movado Company Stores in the United States and Canada.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information, please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

