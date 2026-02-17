Just Ingredients Launches 15 Bestsellers in Target Stores Nationwide

As part of the nationwide rollout, Target will carry 15 of Just Ingredients' top-selling products, including its popular Protein Powders (available in four flavors), along with Electrolytes, Pre-Workout, and a curated selection of nutritional supplements designed to support a range of wellness goals, from mood and sleep to daily energy.

Just Ingredients is widely recognized for its education-first approach and its commitment to using real food ingredients. The company's products are made with high-quality ingredients and contain no artificial sweeteners, no natural or artificial flavors, and no unnecessary additives, delivering straightforward nutrition consumers can trust.

"We've been looking forward to this for a long time," said Karalynne Call, Founder & CEO of Just Ingredients. "Launching at Target is so exciting for us because it makes our real, nourishing supplements easier for more families to discover. People trust us because we are transparent about every ingredient we use. We don't cut corners or hide things behind vague labels. Target is a great place to reach families who want healthier choices that fit into their everyday lives, and we are thrilled to see our products on their shelves."

Just Ingredients' rollout at Target marks an exciting step in the company's growth, which was recently ranked as the second fastest growing company in Utah by Utah Business. Just Ingredients' mission is rooted in the belief that nourishing your body with real ingredients is essential for living a healthy and fulfilling life, and this launch helps make that mission more accessible to families everywhere.

Just Ingredients products are now available at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com .

Founded by certified nutritionist, mother, and top 20 podcast host Karalynne Call, Just Ingredients is dedicated to providing high-quality products that support health and well-being. Known for its transparency and high-quality ingredients, the company has rapidly become one of Utah's Top 5 Fastest-Growing Companies. With a diverse product line of over 200 nutrition and beauty products, Just Ingredients focuses on real ingredients to help individuals achieve their health goals. Karalynne's significant social media influence and Top 20 Podcast continue to inspire and educate people on making informed, healthy choices. For more details and to find other retailers in your area, please visit justingredients.us .

