Just Launched: Hickory Furniture Collective

ANDERSON, Ind., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce the formation of Hickory Furniture Collective as the parent company to three iconic American log furniture brands: Hickory Furniture Designs, Rocky Top Furniture, and Flat Rock Furniture.

Rocky Top Furniture and Flat Rock Furniture CEO, Van McQueen, is excited to provide enhanced service to customers nationwide. "We will continue to support customers independently but will benefit from expanded capacity and an expanded catalog of authentic, handcrafted American log furniture. Hickory Furniture Collective will leverage design and manufacturing strengths from each brand to better service the hospitality, restaurant and residential furniture markets", said McQueen.

Log furniture is often found in places where designers want to evoke authentic connections to nature. Ski lodges, national parks, restaurants, and cabins are places where log furniture adds that special touch that helps draw people into the atmosphere and the lifestyle that the designer intended to create.

"These three companies really are the best in the industry," said owner and CEO Chad Galloway. "By bringing them together as Hickory Furniture Collective we're able to ensure that all our furniture continues to be American made, which is important to stay true to the history of log furniture making. Our craftsmen build each piece using traditional American log furniture construction, so the durability is unmatched. With Hickory Furniture Collective, designers throughout the world gain access to the largest catalog of American made hickory and cedar log furniture to help them create the perfect rustic space that matches their vision."

Galloway concluded, "When you see the Hickory Furniture Collective badge, know that it represents trust. Trust that each brand that bears it has committed to the highest standards of log furniture craftsmanship, that its commercial grade construction will last for generations and that our breadth of designs are unmatched in the log furniture industry. Hickory Furniture Collective is more than a group of furniture manufacturers, it's a trusted source from which you can fill your rustic space with natural beauty and authenticity."

To explore Hickory Furniture Collective, see their website at hickoryfurniturecollective.com.

About Hickory Furniture Collective: One hundred years ago, strength and sustainability were the core of frontier furniture craftsmanship. At Hickory Furniture Collective, we preserve that frontier spirit in every piece of handcrafted furniture. Please visit hickoryfurniturecollective.com to learn more.

