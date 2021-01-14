Just Like Its Menu Options, Saladworks Franchise Expansion Showed Endless Possibilities in 2020

"In addition to robust traditional restaurant expansion, our team demonstrated a high level of creativity in developing exciting new avenues of success in 2020, all of which will be long-term plays into 2021 and beyond," said Eric Lavinder, Chief Development Officer for Saladworks. "Within each new non-traditional growth channel, we're able to share our healthy, nutritious and flavorful menu offerings with guests who may have not been able to enjoy our concept otherwise."

Among the 40 restaurants that opened in 2020, roughly 80% were non-traditional openings. In large part due to these widespread avenues, Saladworks entered Canada, California, Tennessee, Rhode Island, Ohio, Florida and Indiana – all this year. It partnered with two new grocery brands, making a total of three currently. Saladworks will continue this growth vertical and sees this path as one that will outlast COVID, as guest look for continued convenience. The first half of the brand's 2021 already includes at least 20 new restaurant openings, nine signed franchisees seeking site selection and five locations currently under construction.

On top of Saladworks prolific growth trajectory, last month its parent company, Centre Lane Partners, LLC acquired Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant brand, and Frutta Bowls, a unique fast-casual concept serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies and more, to form WOWorks. The newly formed family of brands share a core DNA designed to meet a growing demand among Millennial families and GenZ guests who crave healthy, nutritious and flavorful dining options with a high level of customization and convenience. In addition to Saladworks, the new WOWorks entity is also expecting significant growth for Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and Frutta Bowls in 2021.

"Our goal is to continue to grow wisely and strategically, seeking innovative new opportunities for Saladworks to flourish," said Lavinder. "We'd like to see the brand double in size before 2022, and we are working tirelessly to realize this goal."

For more information about Saladworks and to find a restaurant near you for dining in, take-away, online ordering, delivery or catering, visit www.saladworks.com.

ABOUT SALADWORKS:

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, with over 100 locations across 18 states and two countries. Part of the WOWorks family of brands, which also includes Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and Frutta Bowls, Saladworks encourages guests to be original, giving them the option to choose from salads, warm grain bowls or wraps, along with an endless array of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Ranked #22 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2020, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.saladworks.com .

SOURCE Saladworks

Related Links

http://www.saladworks.com

