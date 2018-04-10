Just Male Performance Offers GAINSWave® in Los Angeles

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only erectile dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Rahil Khan, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Just Male Performance is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 11600 Wilshire Blvd Suite 518, Brentwood-Los Angeles, CA 90025.

Dr. Ray (Rahil) Khan has been involved in men's performance enhancement from both research and clinical perspectives. Dr. Ray continued research in cellular aging and telomerase activation at Georgetown Medical School where received his MD degree. He completed 5 years of full residency in Clinical and Surgical Pathology at the University of California with further research in cell cycle regulation and cellular aging and repair mechanisms before becoming the CEO of Health.Net where he guided the acquisition of health.net.

He simultaneously continued the clinical practice in sports and regenerative medicine. He has supervised or performed over 80,000 procedures including over 30,000 low-intensity shockwave procedures over the last 12 years. Dr. Khan has also developed a number of topical formulations for enhancement of procedures including nutriceutical and aesthetic as well as male enhancement products.

