Just Media on a Roll, Adding Key Executives, After Successive Years of Rapid Growth

Born in Sydney, Australia, Burgis brings tremendous global experience and leadership to the table in his role as COO. Previously, as CEO and Chief Strategy Officer of Havas Worldwide, San Francisco, Burgis led the agency to more than 700% growth in 10 years. Burgis also previously held CEO roles for Euro RSCG and FCB, both in Australia. His customer-focused approach stems from his time on the client side in Australia, where he held senior marketing positions with such household names as Bristol-Myers and Frito Lay.

With a career innovating analytics and media platforms on both the client and agency side of the business, Fitzgerald most recently held the role of SVP Data & Analytics for DigitasLBi where she impacted brands such as Lyft, Pandora, PlayStation and Taco Bell. She's been hands-on with customers covering everything from data science, analytics and business intelligence to optimize and automate the media.

"At Just Media, curiosity, technology and data fuel the media strategies we deliver for some of the globe's most impactful brands. Adding depth in leadership to help further drive our innovation and disruption in the market is a natural part of our growth evolution," said Brandon Friesen, CEO of Just Media. "We're excited to have successful leaders like Heather and Alan join our team. They both bring proven client results to the table and, most importantly, align with our cultural values and agency passion."

About Just Media: Just Media is an innovative Media and Marketing Services agency built from the ground up to ensure cohesive and integrated media perspectives. Our diverse and specialized teams allow us to harness media to transform brands and the world around us by delivering bottom-line results. In a world where buyers self-nurture through the purchase process, we deploy what we call the "Connected Experience" to help clients Own and Activate their brand with data at the intersection. With 170+ employees across multiple locations, Just Media thrives on using its agility to quickly bring ideas and innovations to market. We operate under the assumption that leading with values is good for business and the world around us. We are Just.

