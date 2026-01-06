Just Plumbing Inc. Relocates to Aurora to Support Aging Homes and Surging Property Development

Family-owned plumbing company opens Aurora location to address 50-year-old plumbing systems and serve new construction projects

AURORA, Colorado, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Plumbing Inc. , a whole-house repiping and new construction plumbing company, relocated operations to Aurora in early December to serve both aging homes and the city's rapidly developing corridors.

Aurora, home to nearly 400,000 residents, experienced its most dramatic population growth in the 1970s and 1980s, adding almost 150,000 people. The area remains in demand, with median home values rising approximately 9% over the past year compared to about 7% across the Denver metro area.

Today, many properties from that era need updated plumbing systems, while new developments in Colfax Avenue, Parker Road and Iliff Avenue require extensive plumbing installations.

Addressing Nearly Half a Century of Wear

As older Aurora homes approach 50 years of age, materials such as polybutylene piping and older copper systems are reaching the end of their usable lifespan. Colorado's expansive soils, known for disrupting pipelines and sewer lines, further accelerate this wear.

Just Plumbing Inc. has completed repiping projects across multiple Aurora neighborhoods where plumbing systems no longer meet current needs. These projects often involve replacing entire systems while properties remain occupied, requiring careful planning and coordination.

"Properties built in the 1970s and 1980s are reaching a tipping point where routine repairs turn into full system upgrades," said Bill Clark, owner of Just Plumbing Inc. and a licensed Master Plumber with more than 30 years of experience. "By moving our Aurora operations, we're positioning our team closer to these neighborhoods so owners can address plumbing issues proactively, with long-term solutions that minimize disruption and extend the life of their investments."

Expanded Local Operations

To better serve Aurora's infrastructure, Just Plumbing is prioritizing scheduling for local-area projects and increasing service availability for homeowners and businesses.

Services offered include:

Whole-house and partial repiping using PEX and modern materials

New construction plumbing

Water heater installation

Plumbing remodel

Water leak repair, and more.

Aurora residents seeking repiping services can visit justplumbinginc.com or call (720) 303-2061.

About Just Plumbing Inc.

Established in 2015, Just Plumbing Inc. is a family-owned plumbing and repiping specialist serving residential and commercial customers across Colorado's Front Range, from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs. Owner Bill Clark holds Colorado Plumbing Contractor License PC0003531 and Master Plumber License MP00600120.

