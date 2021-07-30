Just Released: Epic Love Songs Written by Kimiko Ishizaka and Sung by Christina Jones

COLOGNE, Germany, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly two years of international collaboration, the functional love songs that Kimiko Ishizaka wrote and first sang to save her love and relationship have been released featuring the vocals of Christina Jones (American Idol and Berklee Conservatory).

The full album release follows four singles which have together already received over 10 million streams due to their popularity amongst influencers on TikTok and Instagram.

You Were My Compass

Kimiko Ishizaka wrote the love songs in the throes of despair, faced with the unexpected dissolution of her marriage. The songs were meant to serve the functional purpose of saving her relationship, which has now celebrated 20 years and the recent birth of their first child.

The album, an international effort, was recorded mainly in The Dominican Republic, with contributions coming from studios in Germany and Los Angeles, reflecting the limitations and pragmatic necessities of making music during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kimiko and Christina were unable to meet in person, which makes this project so groundbreaking.

Industry heavyweights Corey Allen (producer, arranger, keyboards) and Allan Leschhorn (recording engineer) enabled the high production quality of the recording. Robert Douglass (Open Goldberg Project) is the executive producer and artistic director.

"An emotional roller coaster from start to finish, this gripping and hauntingly beautiful (and not to mention catchy!) album will have you in tears at some moments, and dancing with joy at others."

Miranda Martin, Lifestyle Blogger

Kimiko Ishizaka is a German/Japanese composer and pianist best known for her completion of Bach's unfinished final fugue, and for her performance in the Open Goldberg Variations.

Christina Jones is a student at Berklee Conservatory and was among the top-40 finalists on American Idol.

Corey Allen is a producer, arranger, and pianist who has written for The Tonight Show, The Manhattan Transfer, and has performed with Lou Rawls and Chuck Mangionne.

Allan Leschhorn has won more Latin Grammy's than any other recording engineer. The primary recording sessions for "You Were My Compass" were held in his AllanGTR Studio in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

