Just Released: Surveys To Assess Impact Of COVID-19 On U.S. School Systems

Educators and public health officials across the country are justifiably concerned that the virtual and hybrid classroom structures will have long-lasting effects on our nation's students. With survey results, school systems – state, district, local – can identify students' and teachers' perceptions and challenges to determine the impact of currently used learning approaches.

The purpose is to give stakeholders the data needed to allocate resources for students who have been impacted by COVID.

"During this time of uncertainty and change, it is especially important to understand how children's and adolescents' educational and social experiences, as well as their physical and mental health are being impacted," stated Dennis Reidy, PhD and COVID-19 Analyst, Georgia State University. "It's also important to realize that youth - whether they are going to school in person, learning virtually, or a combination of both - may be experiencing new stressors related to this new environment brought on by the pandemic. Survey instruments such as this one can help schools and communities understand the impact of these stressors at home and in school so that they may respond strategically to ensure the safety, well-being, and effective education of youth."

For students, the survey includes questions on several domains affected by COVID-19: the education environment, including in-school, home school, support services (counseling) and technology; relationships affected by COVID-19; and mental and physical health, including nutrition and substance use.

"The purpose of these surveys is to give key stakeholders the data they need to allocate resources for schools and students who have been most severely impacted by the pandemic." Jay Gleaton, CEO, ISA.

About Pride Surveys: Pride Surveys was created in 1982 by professors at Georgia State University in Atlanta and Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, KY. Their purpose was to help local schools measure student alcohol, tobacco and other drug use through the use of student surveys. Since then, the survey company has developed a full range of survey products that measure behavior on many crucial issues that can affect students and learning, such as school climate, family, discipline, safety, substance use, perceptions of harm and more.

