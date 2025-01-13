Just Salad Opens First-Ever Drive-Thru Location, Redefining Fast-Casual with Speed and Sustainability

Located in Livingston, NJ, the new drive-thru location offers fresh, fast, and affordable meals with special grand opening promotions available for a limited time.

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Salad , the fast-casual restaurant chain committed to making everyday health and sustainability possible, announced today the grand opening of its first-ever drive-thru location, marking a major milestone in the brand's mission to bring healthy food options to more communities. Designed to redefine convenience in healthy dining, Just Salad's drive-thru is making its flavorful, sustainable meals more accessible to guests on-the-go, catering to the growing demand for convenience without compromising on quality. Located in Livingston, NJ at 277 Eisenhower Pkwy, Unit #150 in The Shoppes at the Livingston Circle, this store is the first of multiple Just Salad drive-thru locations expected to open throughout this year.

The drive-thru offers a solution for busy customers seeking quick, delicious meals that align with their health and sustainability values. This format enables Just Salad to attract on-the-go families, commuters, and individuals who prioritize both speed and wellness. Customers will benefit from streamlined ordering directly at the drive-thru window, ensuring speed, accuracy, and seamless pick-up. Just Salad's drive-thru is integrated into a location that also offers dine-in services, providing flexibility for customers who prefer to eat on-site or take their meals to go. The new drive-thru is efficiently designed, still allowing for the daily in-house ingredient preparation that comes with Just Salad's fresh, high-quality meals.

"This new location reflects our belief that fast food can be redefined – it can be fresh, it can be sustainable, and it can still be convenient," said Nick Kenner, Founder & CEO at Just Salad. "This format allows us to serve our guests with added convenience, representing a major step forward in making healthy, delicious food even more accessible. It's an exciting moment for Just Salad as we continue to innovate and rapidly expand into new markets."

Just Salad is excited to bring its mission of everyday health and sustainability to the Livingston community. Guests will be able to choose from over fifteen chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, soups and smoothies when visiting the new store. Specific menu highlights include Just Salad's seasonal winter salads, fan-favorite Iconic Salads - the Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch and Tokyo Supergreens - and Earth-Friendly salads with low carbon footprints. With Just Salad's signature Reusable Bowl Program , guests are invited to join the company's effort to reduce waste by purchasing a bowl in-store and will receive a free salad topping with every reuse.

To further incentivize healthy, climate-conscious food choices, Just Salad will be offering the following promotions as part of its Livingston Grand Opening celebration:

Giveback Day: For every in-store purchase made on Wednesday, January 22 , Just Salad will donate $1 to the New Jersey Audubon Society .

For every in-store purchase made on , Just Salad will donate to the . $5 Meal Days: Every customer who orders on Thursday, January 23 - Friday, January 24 (in-store only) and Saturday, January 25 (drive-thru only) will receive a discounted $5 meal.

Every customer who orders on (in-store only) and (drive-thru only) will receive a discounted meal. VIP Bowl Day : Just Salad will offer $5 meals for Reusable Bowl customers who purchase meals in-store on Monday, January 27 .

: Just Salad will offer meals for Reusable Bowl customers who purchase meals in-store on . Community Workers Day : Just Salad will offer $5 meals for Community Workers who purchase meals in-store on Tuesday, January 28 .

: Just Salad will offer meals for Community Workers who purchase meals in-store on . Reusable Bowl Happy Hour: Just Salad will offer $8.99 salads and warm bowls for Reusable Bowl customers who order in-store on weekdays from 3pm - 6pm between Monday, March 3 - Friday, March 21 .

ABOUT JUST SALAD

Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible. The brand serves craveable, accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. Guests can choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, soups and smoothies, including classic offerings and rotating seasonal favorites. Empowering customers to "Eat with Purpose," Just Salad is a Certified B Corporation™ and home to the world's largest restaurant reusable program, as well as the first U.S. restaurant chain to carbon label its menu and offer a Climatarian menu category. The company was founded in 2006 and has over 90 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

Media Contact

Nicole Natoli, Just Salad

[email protected]

