Just Salad Serves Up Lunchtime Nostalgia with Reusable Bowls Featuring Beloved Sesame Street Characters

Salad chain expands collaboration with Sesame Workshop to bring fan-favorite characters to the midday meal

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 50 years, kids, families, and fans have been laughing and learning with the iconic Sesame Street characters. And today, Just Salad , the fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible - and now fun - is rolling out a line of colorful Sesame Street-themed reusable bowls for adults at all locations nationwide.

Just Salad's Sesame Street Reusable Bowls

Beginning this month, customers can choose from a lineup of favorite friends - including Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Oscar the Grouch - as part of the chain's in-store Reusable Bowl Program . The launch comes as an extension of Just Salad's Kids Menu created in collaboration with Sesame Workshop, the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street , which was first introduced to customers during October 2023. Embracing the fun and playfulness that Sesame Street has brought to generations of children, Just Salad's Kids Menu offers an array of meals inspired by fan-favorite characters from the show, designed to captivate young palates while providing wholesome nutrition.

"At Sesame Street, we know that fresh, healthy foods help build strong bodies and minds," said Gabriela Arenas, Senior Vice President, Global Product Licensing, Sesame Workshop. "That's why we're so pleased to team up with Just Salad to make family meals playful and fun, encouraging healthy habits for life."

In addition to the adult reusable bowl rollout nationwide, Just Salad will also be introducing smaller-sized kids bowls featuring Elmo, at select locations for children ordering off of the Kids Menu, to help your little ones get in on the fun, too. In April, the program will continue with a rollout of character-pattern reusable bowls made for both adults and children.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Sesame Workshop to share the broad appeal of Sesame Street characters across generations, while expanding our commitment to reducing waste," said Nick Kenner, Founder & CEO of Just Salad. "This collaboration is all about making health and sustainability fun, and we hope these bowls will evoke happy memories for guests feeling nostalgic for their days spent with Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Oscar."

This launch represents Just Salad's continued dedication to convenient, waste-free dining and fostering reusable solutions. Just Salad's Reusable Bowl Program has served more than a quarter of a million customers, over several million uses, since the company's founding in 2006. The program provides lifetime rewards to guests who opt for reusables over single-use. After purchasing a Just Salad Reusable Bowl in store, guests receive a free salad topping every time they reuse it, over the lifetime of their relationship with Just Salad. Bringing Sesame Street Bowls to the menu for adults and children presents an opportunity for families to practice and discuss the importance of reuse in a fun new way.

Just Salad's Kids Menu is available in-store only for children aged 4-12. To learn more about Just Salad, visit https://justsalad.com/ . For more information about Sesame Street, visit https://www.sesamestreet.org/ .

ABOUT JUST SALAD

Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible. The brand serves craveable, accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. Guests can choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups and smoothies. Empowering customers to "Eat with Purpose," Just Salad is a Certified B Corporation™ and home to the world's largest restaurant reusable program, as well as the first U.S. restaurant chain to carbon label its menu and offer a Climatarian menu category. The company was founded in 2006 and has over 80 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and North Carolina.

ABOUT SESAME WORKSHOP

Sesame Workshop is the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street and so much more. For over 50 years, we have worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts, all in service of empowering each generation to build a better world. Our beloved characters, iconic shows, outreach in communities, and more bring playful early learning to families in more than 150 countries and advance our mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. Learn more at www.sesameworkshop.org and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram, X, Facebook, and TikTok.

Media Contact

Nicole Natoli, Just Salad

[email protected]

SOURCE Just Salad