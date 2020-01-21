Just the News Launches Podcast Platform, Partnership with Crossover Media Group

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossover Media Group (CMG), a cross-platform content-production and advertising-sales firm, announced today a partnership to produce, sell and distribute audio and video programming for Just the News, the multiplatform news network newly launched by award-winning investigative journalist and commentator John Solomon.

Under the partnership, CMG will handle advertising sales and distribution of the video and audio content and assist in production of programming for Just the News, which will be available at www.JustTheNews.com.

Among the programs initially to be featured on the new network, which will be produced from studios in Washington, DC, are:

"John Solomon Reports," a twice-weekly podcast, initiating at 3 p.m. Eastern on Tuesdays and Thursdays, featuring the veteran investigative reporter and Editor in Chief of Just the News;

Eastern on Tuesdays and Thursdays, featuring the veteran investigative reporter and Editor in Chief of " David Brody's Pods Honest Truth," a Wednesday and Friday 3 p.m. podcast hosted by longtime CBN correspondent and Just the News senior contributing editor David Brody ; and

Pods Honest Truth," a Wednesday and Friday podcast hosted by longtime CBN correspondent and senior contributing editor ; and "The Sharyl Attkisson Podcast," a weekly podcast featuring the Emmy-Award winning investigative television correspondent.

In his inaugural "John Solomon Reports" podcast, slated for 3 p.m. Eastern today, Solomon will offer listeners new information regarding the discussion around the Ukraine matter at the center of the presidential impeachment trial starting today.

"Over the course of more than three decades reporting from the nation's capital, John's award-winning work has propelled him to senior positions at The Associated Press, The Washington Post, The Washington Times and the Center for Public Integrity, among other prominent organizations," said Ron Hartenbaum, Crossover Media Group managing member. "His gutsy, contrarian, enterprise journalism has unearthed insights that have helped drive the national conversation, stirred controversy and withstood scrutiny.

"Sharyl and David are two of journalism's most respected and fearless voices, and their podcasts will help propel Just the News to be a truly multiplatform, scalable news network and investigative-journalism brand, available to people wherever they are," Hartenbaum added. "It will be a destination for discerning and open-minded news consumers to get fresh, thought-provoking news, and insights from well-known co-hosts and guests, unafraid to call things as they see them."

Solomon applauded the partnership. "Ron and I have worked on projects for many years and his command of the audio/video marketplace, his relationships and his visionary insights are priceless. We are excited by the extraordinary capabilities of Crossover Media Group and can't wait to get started," he said. "There's an incredible opportunity to cut through the noise in Washington with exclusive reporting and analysis."

For two decades, Solomon worked at The Associated Press, rising to assistant bureau chief in Washington. Among other accomplishments, he is credited with helping develop AP's digital election-coverage platform. In 2007, he moved to The Washington Post as the paper's national investigative correspondent, and was lured away the following year to become executive editor of The Washington Times. He also has served as a senior editor for the Center for Public Integrity, news director for The Daily Beast and Newsweek magazine, the chief creative officer for the digital news platform Circa News, and an executive vice president of The Hill as well as a Fox News analyst.

Solomon recently ranked #36 in MediaIte's list of "Most Influential in News Media 2019."

Crossover Media Group has, since July 2018, launched more than two dozen podcasts, radio programs and video-streaming shows featuring personalities from the worlds of politics and sports, among other categories. Among its political-talk ventures, Crossover Media Group is a partner in the new programming service Political Voices Network.

About Crossover Media Group

Crossover Media Group is a media & ad sales consulting firm serving all of North America, with expertise including TV, radio, podcasts, streaming, OTT networks and other platforms. Crossover Media Group, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a collaborative and adaptive results-driven company committed to engaging and expanding clients' audiences through digital and social platforms.

About Just the News

Just the News is a Washington-based news outlet that delivers exclusive reporting, podcasts, books, polling and video content showcasing some of the most respected and trusted journalists and editors in news media today.

Watch for additional announcements soon by visiting www.JustTheNews.com, or get updates via social media @JTNReports on Twitter and @JustTheNewsReports on Facebook. For interview or media inquiries, please email media@justthenews.com.

SOURCE Crossover Media Group

Related Links

https://www.crossovermediagroup.com

