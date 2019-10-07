Just Thrive® Releases Immune-Boosting Supplement, Ultimate IgG

PARK RIDGE, Ill., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Just Thrive® released Ultimate IgG, an immune-boosting dietary supplement that supports gut health. IgG, or Immunoglobulin G, is an antibody our bodies create to bind and remove unwanted antigens such as viruses, bacteria, and toxins. However, sometimes we don't produce enough to fend off foreign invaders, leaving us sick, congested, or bloated. To mitigate this, Ultimate IgG supplies our bodies with extra IgG to help fight off toxins and combat infection and intestinal distress.

Just Thrive Ultimate IgG supplies strong immune support with a special focus on your gastrointestinal (GI) system.

Regarding the launch, Tina Anderson, CEO of Just Thrive, said "Most people don't realize that 70% of their immune system is in your gut where battles between good and bad bacteria take place all the time; without the right support, this can take a big toll on your GI system." She went on to say, "Ultimate IgG ensures that your immune system has the tools necessary to react appropriately and protect your gut."

"Recent technological developments have made gut health a new frontier in wellness," she continued. "We now know that the gut lining acts as a gatekeeper to the bloodstream, ideally allowing nutrients to pass through while keeping toxins trapped inside."

"Bad gut bacteria and environmental toxins can cause our guts to lose their discernment, allowing toxins to flow into the bloodstream," Tina continued. "To stop this, Ultimate IgG neutralizes bad bacteria, allergens, viruses and their toxic by-products keeping the gut barrier strong, improving our digestion, and increasing our absorption of nutrients. This all makes it much easier for probiotics to thrive in our GI tract."

Ultimate IgG is available now via Just Thrive's website.

About Just Thrive®: At Just Thrive, our products are designed to help people live better lives through balanced microbiomes and improved gut health. Our signature product, Just Thrive Probiotic and Antioxidant, released in 2014, contains patented spore-based Bacillus strains that naturally survive the harsh gastric system. We are a research-based company backed by numerous human clinical studies. To learn more visit www.justthrivehealth.com

PR & Media Inquiries - Clay Emerson - clay@justthrivehealth.com

Related Images

ultimate-igg.jpg

Ultimate IgG

Just Thrive Ultimate IgG supplies strong immune support with a special focus on your gastrointestinal (GI) system.

Related Links

IgG - Learn More

Just Thrive - Our Story

SOURCE Just Thrive

Related Links

http://www.justthrivehealth.com

