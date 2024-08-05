Just Transition Fund Supports Two Winning Applications in Economic Development Administration (EDA)'s Distressed Area Recompete Pilot Program, Totaling $76 Million Investment in Hard-Hit Rural and Tribal Coal Communities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Just Transition Fund (JTF) , the only national philanthropic initiative focused solely on coal community economic transition, is pleased to announce support through its Federal Access Center for two of the six winners of Economic Development Administration (EDA)'s Distressed Area Recompete Pilot Program . The JTF supported winning applications led by Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) of Pikeville, KY and Wind River Development Fund of Wind River Indian Reservation, WY.

The Recompete Pilot Program is investing $184 million in distressed areas of the country to support community-driven economic and workforce development solutions, including good-paying jobs to close the prime age employment gap.

"There is no single silver bullet when it comes to diversifying an economy," said Heidi Binko, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the JTF. "EDA, through the Recompete Pilot Program, understands this complexity and developed an innovative and comprehensive approach to empower communities to strengthen their economies by investing in various sectors and solutions."

The Eastern Kentucky Runway Recompete Plan , led by SOAR, won the highest award of $40 million and supports the construction of two new healthcare training facilities, creates a social enterprise accelerator supporting business formation, and establishes a collaborative support network for 12 of the most coal-impacted counties in Appalachian Kentucky.

"This investment is a game-changer for Eastern Kentucky, an area of the country that has suffered from the decline of its dominant industry," said Colby Hall, Executive Director of SOAR. "The funding provided through Recompete will help us grow our economy, encourage entrepreneurship, and create a better quality of life for our residents."

Wind River Development Fund was awarded the second highest award at $36 million for the Wind River Indigenous-based Economy Recompete Plan , emphasizing a holistic, Indigenous led approach to addressing the prime-age employment gap by leveraging existing resources and strengthening Native sovereignty while creating an equitable economy based on Indigenous values.

"Securing this funding marks a significant milestone for the communities on the Wind River Indian Reservation," said Paul F. Huberty, Executive Director of the Wind River Development Fund. "Persistent poverty and other barriers have kept communities and businesses from creating jobs. We proposed unique solutions that will strengthen Native sovereignty while creating a new economic engine in the region. We are so happy that the EDA heard our story and that they are partnering with us on this new path forward."

More than 200 applicants submitted proposals for Phase 1, and 22 finalists were selected for Phase 2. The JTF supported five of the 22 finalists and two were selected as winners. The JTF provided SOAR with $370,000 to support matching funds and cover application development costs and provided Wind River Development Fund with $100,000 to cover application development costs.

As a hybrid initiative - part grantmaker, part catalyst - the JTF supports locally led initiatives that empower coal-dependent communities to navigate complex transitions and promote sustainable, equitable, and low-carbon solutions for a resilient future. Through its Federal Access Center, the JTF helps coal communities overcome barriers to accessing historic amounts of federal funding to strengthen and diversify local economies.

About the Just Transition Fund

The Just Transition Fund (JTF) launched in 2015 to help communities secure funding through the Obama administration's POWER Initiative, the first federal program aimed at helping communities impacted by the changing coal economy. The JTF has since evolved its approach to catalyze and support the national just transition movement more broadly, while helping more communities tap into an expanding number of federal funding opportunities. The JTF has developed a proven approach utilizing complementary grantmaking, technical assistance, and field-strengthening strategies, all of which are informed by a belief that the most sustainable solutions come from local leaders and are built from the ground up.

For more information, visit justtransitionfund.org or follow on X and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, on behalf of Just Transition Fund