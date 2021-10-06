Just Under 4 Billion Robocalls in September Mark 4% Monthly Drop, Says YouMail Robocall Index

Americans have received almost 39 billion robocalls so far this year, averaging roughly 4.3 billion robocalls calls/month, putting the country on a pace to hit between 51 and 52 billion robocalls for the year. However, since STIR/SHAKEN and new federal robocall mitigation rules took effect on June 30, we have seen 11.3% fewer robocalls/month, though volumes are still in the general range they have been all year.

These latest monthly figures are provided by YouMail , a totally free robocall blocking app and call protection service for mobile phones. These figures are determined by extrapolating from the robocall traffic attempting to get through to YouMail's millions of active users.

"It is good news that we have seen three straight months with a decline in robocalls since the STIR/SHAKEN rollout on June 30th," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "However, it's been a much less dramatic decline than many expected, with no signs that a big decline is forthcoming."

September 2021 Saw A Slight Decline in Spam Calls

In September the number of scam calls decreased by 2%, and telemarketing calls declined by 8%, but together they still added up to almost 2.3 billion calls.

Type of Robocall Estimated September Robocalls Percentage September Robocalls Scams 1.5 billion (-2%) 38% (flat) Alerts and Reminders 1.1 billion (+3%) 28% (+2%) Payment Reminders 0.61 billion (-4%) 15% (-1%) Telemarketing 0.76 billion (-8%) 19% (-1%)

Top Illegal Robocalls in September 2021

As in past months, Car Warranty calls and Health-Related scam calls continue to be the top types of robocalls. Car Warranty calls continued to lead the way with 245 million calls, up 33 million calls from last month. Health-Related Scams calls decreased to 110 million calls, down only 8 million calls from the previous month.

Rank Type of Scam Estimated September Robocalls Summary of Scam 1 Warranty Scams 245 million (-33m) Scam payments/illegal solicitations 2 Health-Related Scams 110 million (-8m) Identify theft/scam payments/illegal solicitations

"Winners" in September 2021

In September, there were several changes in the cities and states registering the highest volumes of robocalls versus August. Memphis, Tennessee returned as the most robocalled city on a per capita basis, beating out Washington, D.C., and area code 901 become the second most robocalled area code on a per capita basis. Tennessee has also returned once again as the most robocalled state on a per capita basis.

Cities with the Most Robocalls: Atlanta, GA (153.3 million, -1%) Dallas, TX (137.9 million, -1%) Cities with the Most Robocalls/Person: Memphis, TN (31.4/person, -1%)

Washington, DC (30.1/person, -4%) Area Codes with the Most Robocalls: 404 in Atlanta, GA (65.6 million, +1%) 214 in Dallas, TX (52.6 million, -2%) Area Codes with the Most Robocalls/Person: 404 in Atlanta, GA (53.6/person, +1%) 901 in Memphis, TN (31.4/person, -1%) State with the Most Robocalls: Texas (459.7 million, -1%) California (413.3 million, +8%) State with the Most Robocalls/Person: Tennessee (24,0/person, flat) South Carolina (22.7/person, -6%)

