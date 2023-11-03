Just Well Law: Stan M. Putman, Jr. Joins Firm as Senior Partner

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent Texas attorney Stan M. Putman, Jr. has joined Just Well Law, PLLC as senior partner, the firm said today.

Mr. Putman conducts a statewide practice with emphasis on trucking injury, traumatic brain injuries, and personal injury. He is based in the firm's Austin office.

Just Well Law Founder Kristina Baehr said, "Stan is well known and well regarded throughout Texas. In addition to his many accolades, he is fierce, empathetic, and kind — exactly the kind of lawyer we need in leadership at Just Well. His deep experience strengthens and broadens our practice as we seek to help more sick families recover from those who made them sick. His move reflects growth and momentum for the firm."

"Kristina and the Just Well Law team have built a fast-moving, high-impact firm in just a few years," Mr. Putman said. "The firm admirably aspires to the principles of justice and wellness. I welcomed the opportunity to lend my experience to these important cases and to growing a new and thriving firm."

With several high-profile cases pending in state and federal courts around the United States, Just Well Law is focused on toxic exposure, catastrophic events, medical negligence, military housing, vaccine injury, and Federal Tort Claims Act matters.

Mr. Putman has earned a long list of professional achievements and accolades, including recognition as a Top 100 National Trial Lawyer, a Texas Monthly Super Lawyer (2020-2024), a Top Attorney in Texas in personal injury law, the Top 100 Registry, a Lawyer of Distinction, a Austin Chronicle Best in Austin Lawyer, and is a Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation, a Life Fellow of the Austin Bar Foundation, the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, the Multi-million Dollar Advocates Forum. He is past president of the Capital Area Trial Lawyers Association, is a director on the Board of Directors for the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, and was presented with the John Howie Spirit of Mentorship Award. In addition to being licensed in Texas, he is licensed to practice before the United States Supreme Court.

Contact: Erin Powers, Powers MediaWorks LLC, for Just Well Law, PLLC, 281.703.6000, [email protected].

SOURCE Just Well Law, PLLC